Hughson Youth Football junior varsity defensemen limited their opponents to 19 points in Hughson’s Aug. 29 rout of Riverbank. The HYF varsity team also overwhelmed their northern opponents. (Photo by Frank George)
Hughson Youth Football sweeps Riverbank
By Frank George
Whatever it was Hughson Youth Football had to work out, they sure worked it out. The varsity, junior varsity and novice teams swept their Riverbank counterparts Aug. 29, 32-0, 48-19 and 19-0 respectively.
“Basically, I’m happy because we did what we were supposed to do as a team,” varsity coach Derek Ross stated. ’”Cause the week before we did not play well. So we just got back to basics and the kids played better. They played a lot better.”
Hughson lost to Argonaut 35-12 Aug. 22.
“But I would like to see them again because I think we can beat them,” Coach declared. “It just wasn’t our time yet.”
Ross has a young team this season consisting mostly of seventh-graders. That doesn’t mean they’re inexperienced.
Lineman Brighton Price roughed up Argonaut from both sides of the line while tight end/defensive end Clay Doughty also played outstanding, according to Ross.
“JC Davies, fullback and defensive end, he had a big run for a touchdown,” Ross added. “Our tailback, Zander DeLaCruz, he plays outside linebacker and tailback, he played well on both sides of the ball.”
Quarterback Kendall DeLaRosa also had a better week. He led the team much better than the week prior and played well on defense (outside linebacker), Ross noted.
Ross has been coaching Hughson Youth Football since 1989. He likes coaching at this level because eighth-graders are “out there and they want to get better.” They want to work hard and he watches them grow as players and young men.
“And they make you laugh every day because really they’re kids,” Ross stated. “They’re 12 and 13 year olds. It’s just fun to coach them.”
Joining in the fun are assistants Paul Gose, Norm Fahey, Jason Davis, Scott Summers, Oscar Ramos, Eric Banuelos and Adan Padilla; a huge staff for a Pop Warner team.
“I’m telling you everyone has a role,” Ross explicated. “We all do. Coaching different groups, it’s kind of awesome.”
Hughson went 9-3 last season, losing in the Motherlode Valley Football League Superbowl to Calaveras, 6-0.
“It was a good game,” Ross recalled. “We definitely had our opportunities to win and didn’t, but we only have two returning players from that team so we’re still getting to know the kids and we’re getting better every week and they’re working hard and that’s what I love.”
Meanwhile junior varsity coach Jeff Rawe said his offensive line did “an awesome job” Aug. 29. Lineman Julian Rivera, Joshua Muzquiz, Ryan Wheatley, Duggan Osborne, Baltazar Negrete and Andew Seniseros led the way for running back Nolan Rawe. Rawe rushed for an incredible 350 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
“Defense was solid, lead by middle linebackers Isaac Harkrader and Spencer Mendez,” Rawe added.
Hughson will next ride up the hill to challenge Sonora Sept. 5 and Bret Harte (Sept. 12). After that they’ll deal with Salida Sept. 19 and Linden Sept. 26.
“I get a little nervous for every game to be honest with you,” Ross admitted. “But the games we are always anticipating are Escalon and Ripon.”
Hughson will confront those rivals and Waterford in October.
“Down the stretch will be much more fun to watch,” Ross advised. “Like I said, they’re learning.”
Jose Baryjas poses with his daughter Monserrat and a pile of books at Hughson Library Sept. 1. Monserrat, an eighth-grader at Emilie J. Ross Middle School, beat teen readers in Ceres, Denair, Empire, Keyes, Modesto, Newman, Oakdale, Patterson, Riverbank, Salida, Turlock, Waterford and Hughson to win the prize. (Photo by Frank George)
Reads over 140 hours at the library
Ross middle schooler wins county wide reading challenge
By Frank George
Monserrat Baryjas, age 12, can’t resist reading, even in the middle of an interview.
And why not? The Emilie J. Ross Middle School eighth-grader just won Stanislaus County Library’s Teen Summer Reading Challenge and she’s got a Sony PlayStation 4 to prove it. Monserrat logged 140 hours at the library over the summer.
“That’s about a week’s reading, non-stop,” Hughson librarian Heather Bailey pointed out.
The contest ran May 2-Aug. 4. Adult and children summer reading challenges coincided. But none of the children read more books than Monserrat.
The tween said she likes the stories found within the pages. She finds them fascinating. She enjoys fantasy. Lately she’s perusing “The Hobbit.”
“I also just like, I just read a lot of different kinds of books,” she continued. “I can’t keep up on what types of books I’m reading.”
Jose and Bernice Baryjas’ daughter also enjoys drawing and painting. She makes pillows and of course she loves gaming and she watches lots of comedy sketches on YouTube.
Like many artists, “Monse” as she prefers to be called, admits she’s not great at math. She wants to become a veterinarian or a “YouTuber” when she grows up. YouTubers are compensated for the videos they post. She has two brothers, 14-year-old Kevin and Manuel, 16.
In the meantime, how’d she the name?
“It came from French,” she explained. “It’s an island, it’s a city and it’s a volcano. I just like thinking it’s a unique name.”
Hughson berates Johansen 34-0
HAIL CESAR! Cuevas leads Huskies past Vikings
By Dick Griffin
Using a stubborn, hard nose defense and an offense that struggled in the first half and then exploded in the second, Hughson won their football season opener against Johansen High from Modesto 34-0. The Huskies saw Cesar Cuevas and Justice Futch score a pair of touchdowns in the second half after quarterback Walter Fountain scored on a seven yard run in the second quarter for a 7-0 halftime lead.
The Hughson defense turned in a sterling performance, as they held the Vikings to but 188 yards and were completely in control on this hot night. The Vikings seemed to tire in the second half, and the Husky defense, led by Futch, D.J. Sexton, Richie Herrera, Logan Rawe, Michael Stewart, and Logan Novotny, prevented any sustained drive by Johansen.
In typical first game fashion, both teams were sluggish and made numerous mistakes. Neither team could develop any offensive momentum in the first hall, as the large group of fans endured the sweltering heat. Fountain capped a nine play drive late in the second quarter with a well-executed keeper around left end for a seven yard scoring run. Sean Bledsoe kicked the extra point with 4:03 left in the half.
The second half was an entirely different story for Hughson.
“I wasn't happy with our poor play in the first half," said head coach Reyn Franca, "and they may not have taken them seriously, but they turned it around in the second half.”
And that they did. The Huskies did it with a pair of TDs in the third and fourth quarters.
Cuevas gained much of his game leading 153 rushing yards in the second half, and both of his touchdowns in the third period. Futch took over in the final quarter, as he amassed 88 yards rushing and scored the final two six-pointers. Bledsoe kicked four of the five extra points.
As expected, Cuevas shouldered most of the running load and looked in top form considering it was only the first game of the season. Fountain directed the offense well and completed five of 13 passes for 42 yards. Josh Duron caught two passes for 14 yards, and Griffin Genzoli grabbed one for 15 yards.
The next Hughson home game is set for 7:30 on September 18 against Summerville after going on the road for games at Waterford (Sept. 4) and Ceres (Sept. 11).
Students and faculty participate in Club Rush Week at Hughson High Aug. 27. Somewhat similar to fraternity and sorority rush weeks at colleges and universities, students were encouraged to sign up for on campus organizations such as HOPE, Hispanic Youth Leadership Club and Mock Trial, in which students will be participating through Stanislaus County court. (Photo by Frank George)
Club Rush Week
Getting involved is a way of life at Hughson High
By Frank George
It was Club Rush Week at Hughson High with a record number of clubs (14) in the quad recruiting students.
“We're especially excited about some of our new clubs, like Model United Nations and a new program called ‘Life of a Husky’ that might be worth checking out,” noted Brooke Nawrocki, Associated Student Body public relations officer.
Booths were set up during both lunch hours as students pondered membership in the searing heat. The Chronicle and Dispatch talked to some of the club leaders about their passion.
Representing FFA, chapter president Mark Borges:
“Our membership I think is over 350 people. It’s a club and it’s also kind of like a program here on campus. So once you’re in an agriculture education class you’re automatically enrolled in FFA. With being in FFA there’s a lot of different community service events, leadership development events; all kinds of things that FFA comes with. So we have our first school meeting next week. The freshmen, I know some are going to what’s called ‘the green hand leadership conference,’ a green hand is just a first year ag member. And so they’re all going to the green hand leadership conference to basically kind of get their feet wet in FFA and really kind of learn about what it is. And so with FFA there comes all these leadership development events and conferences and other stuff.”
Brooke Nawrocki, Help Our Planet Earth:
“HOPE is a newly implemented program at HHS for sustainability. Someone started a recycling program last year and the HOPE club helps out by sorting through their recyclables, doing all that stuff. And then, me and one other person, Ricardo Ramirez …so we actually have a class period second period where we go through the school and collect all the recyclables, paper and plastics and cans every day. And then once a month we’re going to have sorting days, where our whole HOPE club comes together and sorts. And we’re also going to be doing some river cleanup days, stuff like that. So we’re hoping to get like a greater green image at our school. This year we’ve had so far about a dozen people sign up. But we’re going to go talk to Greg’s club, which is Community Service Club and get them involved in our club. It’s going to go back towards the HOPE club to buy recycling bins, stuff like that.”
Greg Gaylord, Key Club/Model United Nations:
“Key Club International, which is a community service club where we like to better our own community and communities around us through community service and volunteer work. So whenever someone needs an event or something we kind of go and do the grunt work where we set up tables. We cooked hot dogs at one event. And that’s a great club it’s an international club and we have monthly meetings with our district. We have 75 kids that singed up as of now. Model United Nations, it’s one of my favorite clubs personally, just because I’m a big debate guy and I want to go into poly-sci. I got a good list of people signed up. So as soon as people commit I can get a list of people and then we can sign up and get our countries. But the earlier we sign up the better country we get. I was Russia one year and that was really cool.”
Kenadee Valencia, California Scholarship Federation:
“It’s a club that just kind of honors and rewards kids that are having good grades. So you have to have a 3.5 or better to qualify and you have to be a second semester freshman to get in. My GPA? Currently, well, last semester, I had a 4.25. You need to have to have one semester of your transcripts from high school so that you can qualify for the club. And in previous years it’s just been all about saving our money to get scholarships. So this year we want to really focus on having you know having scholarships to reward students but as well as we want to do little prizes and rewards and do trips to give everybody something to reward them for getting their grades. Because we work really hard for what we do. Last year we had around 40 and this year we’re just recruiting we have our first meeting next Friday. I would expect probably 50 there. I know a lot of people are interested. I think all of us who are in the clubs we work really hard to do what we do. Because it is a small school we all sort of intermix in our clubs. So I think that’s a really cool aspect about going to a small school. I may be president of CSF but I’m also going to be involved in HOPE Club and Model Un and I’m the vice president of Key Club and I’m part of the Spirit Club and all of us kind of intermix like that. So I think it’s just really cool that we all kind of borrow ideas and we all kind of reflect ideas off of each other and see what’s working for other clubs to better ourselves.”
Keona Estevam, Spirit Group and Life of a Husky:
“I’m also involved in other club such as CSF HOPE club and Key Club Spirit Group FFA it’s more of a group as a whole, as a school. So we encourage students to follow Life of a Husky. And Life of a Husky it’s pretty much implemented from a few years back. We had a giant presentation from these marines. What the basis of that was to live, healthy alcohol and drugs free. So we’ve implemented that into Life of a Husky. So we encourage our students to live that way to live that way as well, just to live a healthy life style and just to be AOD free. But Spirit Group goes along with that as in we want to live up to our Husky expectations. We don’t want to be below average we want to be as spirited as we can and just go to as many school functions. Life of a Husky you have to sign a pledge. We have Leadership Academy which is really centralized on LOH, all about learning it and living it.
Hughson Council concurs with grand jury findings on prison realignment and Prop. 47
By Frank George
Hughson City Council on Aug. 24 unanimously supported the civil grand jury’s response to local affects from prison realignment and Proposition 47.
Both measures are not popular with local law enforcement and Council Member Jill Silva had a lot to say about them. Silva is chief probation officer for the county and she chairs Stanislaus County Community Corrections Partnership. The CCP was formed in 2011 to respond to prison realignment.
Silva said realignment basically transferred state prisoners to local jails. The CCP subsequently located funding to add almost 500 beds to Stanislaus County Jail.
“What’s probably been the silver lining to that now is with the number of drug offenders that can no longer be held in custody, those offenders of the worst crimes are being held for more time,” Silva added.
Silva said police are seeing significant increases in domestic violence throughout the county. And as felonies downsized to misdemeanors, it’s been harder to convince some drug offenders to accept treatment.
“They’re happy to spend a couple weeks in jail and get out and be done with it,” Silva said. “And they’re no longer supervised in our community.”
In background, the city received the Stanislaus County Civil Grand Jury report on the effects of prison realignment and Proposition 47 back in June. Hughson city officials were asked to respond and make recommendations to Stanislaus County Superior Court.
The grand jury looked into the consequences of Assembly Bill 109, commonly referred to as “prison realignment.” Passed in 2011, AB 109 shifts responsibility for incarceration, treatment, monitoring, and supervision of some low level offenders from the state to the counties. Then voters approved Proposition 47. Unlike AB 109, Proposition 47 was effective immediately and it reclassified some crimes from felonies to misdemeanors. The grand jury found both AB 109 and Proposition 47 may have some effects on public safety including increased property crimes. These are compounded by law enforcement budget cuts and Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and city councils should restore budgets and expand police services. Community-oriented and problem-oriented policing in particular should be expanded to respond to potential challenges from AB 109 and Proposition 47.
City Manager Raul Mendez discussed the report with Mayor Matt Beekman, City Attorney Dan Schroeder and Hughson Police Services Chief Larry Seymour. They generally agreed with the findings, noting Hughson has been relying on Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement services since 2001. And in the past five years, the annual actual costs (and staffing level) associated with the agreement have stayed at just under $1 million, increasing slightly each year. The four agreed the city and Hughson Police Services have worked closely with the community, local businesses, and partner agencies to maintain a very low crime rate in town. As additional public safety needs arise, the city council will have the opportunity to allocate resources accordingly, the quartet concluded.
These stadium lights at Lebright Fields look lonely. But help is on the say in the form of Layman Electric Co., which the city council recently hired to fix the lights on these and the rest of the poles at Lebright. (Photo by Frank George)
The future looks bright at Lebright
By Frank George
Hughson Youth Football and Cheer is practicing at Lebright Fields and it’s getting dark earlier and earlier. Hence Hughson City Council agreed to fix the aging lights and make the turf safer for the young athletes.
City staff got prices for refurbishing the stadium lights and Layman Electric Inc. of Modesto got the nod. About 50 percent of the lights still work while some of the rest just need a new bulb.
Layman is replacing all the bulbs (75) with quartz style lamps. Fuses and an electrical panel will be swapped. The $5,740 cost covers parts, labor and the rental of a 125-foot cherry picker.
Public Works Superintendent Sam Rush told the Aug. 24 Hughson City Council the lights are about 100 feet in the air, hence the boom is necessary. He said many of the lights have been shot out, most with pellet guns.
“But if some of those lamps have had a bullet go through and repairing them is not feasible we’ll have to replace them,” Councilman Bud Hill observed.
Rush said no one can be sure what the extent of the damage is until someone gets up there to see.
Noting the city leases the property from Hughson Unified School District, Council Member Jill Silva wondered if the school district could chip in if costs get too high. City Manager Raul Mendez said Superintendent Brian Beck was aware of this item on the agenda and the city will ask for help if need be.
“Is there anything we can do so someone can’t shoot them out again,” Mayor Matt Beekman wondered, “Some sort of bullet proof plastic?”
Rush said Lexan lights will be installed and they tend to be a little tougher. Young wanted to know if there’s a way to make the equipment more secure. He said a lot of people will steal anything they can get their hands on.
Rush concurred, saying thieves managed to swipe wiring from poles at Rolland C. Starn Memorial Park.
“They’re creative,” Councilman George Carr acknowledged.
Rush said the city fought back, filling electrical boxes located in streets (the ones that look like water meter boxes) with gravel and/or concrete. These are the access points to electrical infrastructure to run city street lights, etc.
“It’s been successful anyplace we’ve done that,” Rush noted. “It deterred them from doing it again.”
Young agreed the light repair at Lebright is a good idea, while the fact that the lights need to be fixed “is a good indication that we have kids out there practicing. It’s a good sign that we’re using it. I would say we need to move forward with this as soon as possible.”
Later in the week Community Development Director Jaylen French said work on the lights at Lebright Fields is expected to commence late this week.
A decades old wood shop machine languishes at Hughson High. The old equipment will soon be surplused or recycled to make way for the upcoming Hughson High fitness center. (Photo by Frank George)
School board considers new fitness room at Hughson High
By Frank George
A new fitness center is in the works at the high school and coaches, district officials and PE teachers alike are excited. Hughson High Principal Debra Davis said Hughson Athletic Boosters approached her with the new idea for the old wood shop, a 45 by 100 foot hall with concrete and hardwood flooring.
“We don’t have a fitness center so anything that we do is going to be a step up from what we’re doing now,” Davis said late last week. “But yeah, there’s more ways to become fit than just running laps.”
An ad hoc committee consisting of coaches, teachers, athletic boosters and district personnel is being formed to get the project going. Davis told the Hughson school board PE classes and Husky athletes will be the chief beneficiaries of the new facility
“We walked the building with the booster club and we were really excited about doing a little bit of remodeling,” Davis noted at the Aug. 11 school board.
Davis said stations stocked with exercise routines based on age and skill could be installed.
“We were thinking if we were going to make changes, ‘Let’s go big,’” she stated.
They might go small with weights in the room. Olympic bars and the like will stay in the existing weight room and two pound dumbbells will go into the new fitness area.
Meanwhile, there’s talk of surplusing the leftover wood shop equipment.
“Some of the equipment is very, very old and might not have all of its parts,” Davis explained. “We might be able to sell it for profit or maybe we could just scrap it and we might get more money because it’s so big and heavy.”
Aside from circuit training, aerobics, Zumba dance and yoga classes are considered. A coat of paint is needed along with a big fan to keep the big room cool. Another top priority is keeping it secure. The afterschool program met there several years ago and the room got broken into six weeks in a row.
Davis and others toured the fitness center at California State University, Stanislaus. A trip to the Sierra High School (Manteca) facility is planned. A Trans Valley League meeting occurred at Hughson High last week and Ripon High football coach/athletic director Chris Johnson was amazed.
“He was very impressed with the possibilities that the building will give us,” Davis said. Trustee Cindy Cunningham-Gipp likes the Sierra High idea.
“Other school programs are a little more current than ours is,” she stated. “So I’d like to see what they’re doing.”
So how much might all this cost?
“We’re not there yet,” Davis said. “But everybody that we’ve spoken to about the possibilities is very excited. Because there’s so many different things that we would be able to do for our kids.”
“Maybe we could put a call out to the community,” Davis told the trustees earlier in the week. ‘“If you have fitness equipment you’re no longer using that’s non-motorized, consider donating it to the fitness center.’”
A road sign redirects traffic along Leedom Road at one of the almond orchards by the City of Hughson. The city is making two blocks of Non Pareil and Price trees available to interested farmers. (Photo by Frank George)
City looks for farmers interested in farming city land
By Frank George
The City of Hughson is looking for farmers wanting to develop, manage and maintain a city owned almond orchard off Leedom Road. The tentative lease start and end date would be Nov. 1, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2040 respectively.
Earlier this month the city issued a Request for Proposals for farming this property near the waste water treatment plant. About eight acres had been farmed the past six years by Michael Noeller. But Hughson City Council asked staff to look into other options. These include replanting the older part of the orchard and a longer lease arrangement. The parcel contains two blocks of Non Pareil and Price varieties planted in 1975 and Butte and Padre varieties planted in 2000.
“The current agreement calls for 20 percent of the gross proceeds,” City Manager Raul Mendez stated, asked what the city will get out of the deal. “The RFP proposes a 25 percent receipt by the city and assumes replanting of the 1975 block and a longer term agreement.”
Mendez said Noeller is interested in the new offer.
Other interested parties may inquire at the City of Hughson website (www.hughson.org) for the Request for Proposals and the draft lease agreement. Responses are due 5 p.m. Aug. 28 to City of Hughson, Attention: City Manager, PO Box 9, Hughson CA 95326.
In city news, Hughson is considering new uses for old evaporation ponds on approximately 35 acres that were abandoned to make way for the city’s waste water treatment facility. Back in March, the council told city staff to study options for all available city property near the waste water plant including the lower ponds, which are adjacent to the Tuolumne River. The site contains almond orchards and old evaporation ponds. But solar farms, new homes and recreational uses are now on the table.
Hughson City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of the month at city council chambers, 7018 Pine St., Hughson, CA. For more information, please visit the city website call (209) 883-4054.
New Hughson United Methodist Church Pastor Tim Gravatt poses with his family. The clan includes Jace, Gina, Presley and Kylie Gravatt. (Courtesy photo)
Anthony Gravatt takes the lectern at Hughson United Methodist Church
By Frank George
There’s a bishop and a district committee that meets yearly to study all the “gifts and graces” each United Methodist pastor has in their spiritual alcove. Then the laymen place the pastors according to need.
Hughson United Methodist Church Pastor Denice Leslie was retiring. She wanted to end her career so she remained at the dais a little longer than normal. Enter Pastor Tim Gravatt. Gravatt’s mother had recently moved to Samaritan Village. She’d lost her husband and her son wanted to be near her.
Gravatt, 50, had been senior pastor at Amador County’s three United Methodist Churches, Ione, Sutter Creek and Jackson, since 2012.
“My biggest challenge this year is just to get myself a part of this community,” said Gravatt, who took over at HUMC July 1. “I’m just trying to attend as many (community) meetings as possible.”
Gravatt said his is a great church that’s already imbedded in the community. It has 85 parishioners regularly attending and about 160 on the rolls.
“It’s picking up the baton that Denice passed on to me,” he observed. “This is some great, incredible involvement with the community and I’m just kind of running with it.”
The pastor graduated from Modesto High in 1983. He earned a bachelor’s in Agriculture Business from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo in 1989 and worked in sales at Rexnord Corporation in Fresno. He married his wife Gina and they have three children, Presley, 22, Kiley, 19, and 15-year-old Jace. In 2003 they moved to Wilmore, KY, where he obtained a master’s in Divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary.
“The pastor that married Gina and I, he had gone there for seminary,” Gravatt explained. “He hooked me up with a scholarship. He rated it really high as far as seminaries go.”
Gravatt went on the pastor the Visalia and Oakdale United Methodist churches before taking over in Amador County. The pastor said he’s already in love with Hughson, having grown up in Modesto. He noted that he was an agriculture major “and I love the ag flavor of it. The people are just friendly, down to earth and have great values.”
Looking at the camera in the Fox Road Elementary School cafeteria are Logan Lawler, Xavier Diep and Quinn Alvine. School started for Hughson and Denair students last Wednesday. (Photo by Frank George)
First day of school goes smoothly in Hughson
By Frank George
School started Aug. 12 for all Hughson and Denair schools and it’s a long haul now until about the 27th of May. The traffic nightmare expected at Hughson and Seventh due to roadwork, turned out to be a daydream.
“Well it was very busy and crowded,” commented Debra Davis, Hughson High principal. “But I think it went quite smooth. We had campus supervisors and administration staff out there helping.”
Meanwhile, Matthew Lawrence, a fifth-grader at Fox Road Elementary School in Hughson, commented on his first day back.
“It feels a lot different seeing all the smaller kids in fourth grade,” Matthew observed. “And now I know how it felt with the other fifth graders when I started fourth grade; how it was a lot different for them.
Matthew said he went swimming a lot over the summer and to the beach in Monterey and Santa Cruz. Also in the fifth grade at Fox, Isabella Nogues went swimming and spent a lot of time with her kittens, all of which are named after fruits and vegetables: Prune, Raisin, Huck and Olive.
“I’m happy to be back because summer was fun but there wasn’t a lot to do,” Isabella explained. “‘Cause normally we go camping. But we didn’t get to since we had the kittens.”
Keith Early, American Legion Scranton & Qualle Post 872 commander, poses with his Victory Cross Country Tour. Early and his bike are headed to the American Legion convention in Baltimore and will be participating in legion events along the way. (Photo by Frank George)
Local legionnaire rides cross country for children of heroes who died in action
By Frank George
Keith Early of American Legion Scranton & Qualle Post 872 is taking his Victory Cross Country Tour motorcycle on a cross country tour.
Early rode away Aug. 17 on the Annual Legacy Run to the legion’s 97th National Convention in Baltimore. Over 500 riders from throughout the US are participating and many, including Early, are taking part in a bike rodeo along the way.
“It’s to see how your skills are on a motorcycle,” Early explained. “Riding as slow as possible, you know, weaving through cones.”
Proceeds from the charity run go to scholarships for children of American military personnel killed in action. Anyone wishing to donate can send checks to American Legion Post 872, P.O. Box 178, Hughson, CA 95326.
“We’ve never had anyone from our legion attempt this,” noted Roy Santiago, judge advocate for the Hughson post. “This is a one of a kind from our town and also the only one form the state going so far.”
Four others from 872 are headed to the Aug. 28-Sept. 3 convention, but not on a motorcycle. They include Santiago, David Smith, John Saenz and Walt Butler of the Sons of the Legion color guard. The quartet won their eighth consecutive championship at their state convention in Ontario in June and now it’s on to nationals.
“This is the first time we’ve had this many from our town go to the convention,” Santiago stated.
“We have openings if anybody else would like to join the Legion Riders and also our post 872,” added Early, who’s also post commander.
‘Pray for snow,’ - Walt Ward, Stanislaus County water resources manager
Denair ground water summit offers answers, acknowledges the daunting task ahead
By Frank George
Frustrated citizens with dry drinking water wells grilled county officials about when, how and why at the Aug. 12 water summit held in Denair.
“Why are huge orchard owners drilling and drilling and getting plenty of irrigation when we can’t even flush our toilets?” the dry well owners collectively wondered.
Stanislaus County Counsel John Doering had a viable answer – litigation. Corporate farmers invest millions into preparing their land, growing trees and hiring contractors to plant, irrigate and fertilize them. The state and federal constitutions say jurisdictions can’t take property, including irrigation, away from citizens without compensating them. In addition, the litigation cycle itself could cost millions the county doesn’t have.
Moreover, domestic well owners living near some of the big farms aren’t losing well water depth while others are. County officials are scratching their heads to figure out that one, according to District 2 Supervisor Vito Chiesa.
“This is why we’re trying to accumulate data,” Chiesa told the capacity crowd at Denair Community Services District. “Subsidence is when you have water stored and you drain the aquifer and it actually collapses and you lose that water holding capacity for future generations. It doesn’t come back.”
But many in the audience were wondering when there well water is coming back.
“I’ve been out of water since last July,” one woman told the handful of county officials who spoke at the podium. “My driller has told me every two weeks he’s coming over.”
One man said his well’s down to about three and a half feet. Stanislaus County Fire Warden and Assistant Director of Emergency Services Dale Skiles said 24 dry wells were reported in the county last year. Sixty-five have been reported so far this year.
In response the county has implemented the Temporary Water Resources Program. People with dry wells can fill out a one page application and receive a 25,000 gallon water tank within three to five days. County workers will fill the tank with potable water from local jurisdictions. Anyone can call (209) 552-3880 for further information.
Others, including Denair Municipal Advisory Council Chairman Dennis Findley, are upset with orchard owners’ tendency to pump ground water into canals. Are farmers pumping life giving ground water into canals for profit?
“If what you’re saying is true, allowing all of these orchards, constantly planting trees, how many wells are being dug taking all our aquifer away?” another man asked. “I thought it was water for everyone. But they’re taking it before we can.”
Turlock Irrigation District Board Member Michael Frantz had an explanation.
“We allow individual farmers to pump water into the canals and then bank it back,” he said. “It’s a more efficient way to (utilize) a private pump. So we use the canal system as a bank – a virtual bank of you will we allow people to do that as an efficiency measure.”
Zipser elaborated later on in the week, saying sometimes orchard owners’ pumps are far away from where their water needs to go. TID used to supply them with well heads meant for pumping the ground water into the canals. This was particularly the case in Denair and surrounding areas, where aquifer levels are almost critically low. Now the farmers use their own pumps to run the water into the canals. Meters keep track of how much water is going into the canals and water from the canals is piped directly to where it’s needed.
Meanwhile, Walt Ward, county Water Resources Program manager, discussed the possibilities of the predicted upcoming El Nino winter. He noted that 10 inches of rain fell in one month in 1998.
“But I also put up this ‘La Nada,’” the water noted pointing to a slide in his PowerPoint presentation. “Because El Nino conditions do not guarantee that we’re going to get rain, let alone snow. If all we get is another average year next year then we’re back where we are right now.”
Chiesa indicated another drought year could make things far worse.
“I tell you we may have to bring out the National Guard,” the supervisor said. “It could become that crucial.”
Expounding on that possibility, a woman in the audience noted 80 percent of the almonds grown in California are exported to China.
“At what point does is the county government going to step in and say, ‘You know we’re going to have to take care of our people first.”
Chiesa alluded to the litigation factor, saying that’s a very difficult process to go through and “it’s a very slippery slope.”
“It’s going to take surface water to help us mitigate ground water pumping,” he said, returning to a theme he repeated several times in the evening. “I know it doesn’t seem like government has done much. We’re working at the speed of government plus five.”
Stanislaus County Water Management handed out a pamphlet at the beginning of the gathering that appears to confirm Chiesa’s claim. A groundwater manager (Ward) was hired. A Potable Water Conservation Emergency Ordinance was passed by the board of supervisors. The ordinance puts a moratorium on new water wells in some unincorporated areas. A county wide Water Advisory Committee was formed and experts from all sides of the issue have been conferring for a year and a half.
The Domestic Well Recovery Program is a loan program for low income residents that have experience failed wells in unincorporated areas. The county has reconvened the Drought Task Force and online resources are available for residents experiencing water supply problems (go to http://www.co.stanislaus.ca.us/). County staff are working with the well drilling community to develop a priority based strategy for dry well issues.
“I don’t want to get in the argument of who gets the water,” Chiesa stated toward the end of the evening. “I want to solve the problem with more surface water.”
Children pose in a Hughson fire engine during one of the caravan stops at Hughson’s fourth annual National Night Out. There were three caravans and 23 parties Aug. 4. (Photo by Frank George)
National Night Out rocks
Deputy says Hughson is a beautiful place
By Frank George
Hughson Police Services Deputy Vincent Barron worked the Ninth Street beat in Modesto prior to his assignment in Hughson. He said it was fun, but he loves working here. Hughson is a beautiful place. Everyone’s respectful and people appreciate what he does.
Barron was participating in the Aug. 4 National Night Out celebration. He was in one of the three caravans that visited 23 parties that night. Barron appreciated the opportunity to participate in community policing. He wasn’t interacting with people because they were violating the law.
“So this is a chance to go out and contact the community,” he stated, “Let them know we’re out enforcing traffic, making sure everyone’s driving safe, a little slower – protect the community as a whole. And this allows us to do that, let them know what’s going on without having to stop them.”
Fifth Street resident Donna Ware visited the Hughson Chamber of Commerce booth at a Hughson Farmers Market not too long ago. Someone asked her if she’d like to host a National Night Out party.
“And I said ‘Absolutely’ because I am all about being a gift of love to the next person,” she explained. “Especially my neighbor. And because God has changed my life so dramatically, the least I can do is give back.”
Ware had help from her children, Randy (13) Brian, 11 and 9-year-old Abby. They offered soda, bottled water and hot dogs to city and county officials, police services and fire department representatives.
This was the fourth year for Hughson’s National Night Out participation. Each year the gatherings increase twofold. National Night Out is a community/police awareness-raising event held the first Tuesday in August. The idea is to increase awareness on police programs such as drug prevention, neighborhood watch and other anti-crime efforts.
Citizens for a Healthy Community organizes and contacts people to participate as party hosts. CHC is sponsored by Sierra Vista Child and Family Services and Hughson Family Resource Center National Night Out is a community/police awareness-raising event held the first Tuesday in August.
Nicole Brown, resident services manager at Samaritan Village, hosted one of the first stops on the NNO tour. Tully Road resident Maria Avila also had a party, as did Donna Ware (Fifth), Francisco and Blanca Zavala (Sixth), Susan and John Masellis, Jenny Wells and Shandea Thornsberry (Thomas Taylor).
Len and Jan Yost and Barbara Harcrow threw parties on Fox Road, Laura Ruelez (Fontana Ranch), Kevin and Barb Cloherty (Mariposa), Veronica and Ralph Astoraga (Chantilly) Ricky and Julie Nelson, Sarah and Matt Beekman and Ray and Linda Nelson barbecued on San Gabriel. Kori Messer and Holly Vandolen partied on Little. Nutshell Court resident Neil Raya, Graybark homeowner Jane Highness and Sugar Maple citizens Deb and Marty Mininger and Cindy and Jack Albertson offered their front lawns. Terri and Kevin Swearingen had a shindig on Steeplechase, Janie Herring and Sherry Husky had parties at their Heathrow houses, White Pine residents Dana and Bobby Hoffman had people over. Dana and Bobby Hoffman, Gerry and Patricia Burt and James and LeAnne Fry had gatherings on Finale and Shelby Harkrader and Jen Batteate offered festivities for the Huskies and Oilers youth football teams respectively.
Catcher Brittany Vankonynenberg (22) readies to run back to first as her teammate takes second in yet another win March 26. The Huskies were recently selected Small Schools State Team of the Year by Maxpreps. Maxpreps chose Hughson Coach Rod Cree as Small Schools State Coach of the Year.
‘That’s been their goal all along is to have the state title’
Husky softball team is Maxpreps Small Schools State Team of the Year
By Frank George
Hughson High School varsity softball was recently elected Maxpreps Small Schools State Team of the Year.
“That’s been their goal all along is to have the state title,” pitching coach Julianne Faria stated. “We’ve won sections for so long it was like, ‘Now what do we do?’”
The Huskies topped the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 5 five years in a row. They won their first 21 games this past spring before falling to Ripon in the best-of-three SJS title series. The Huskies bounced back to win the title with a 7-2 victory.
On the season, Hughson outscored its opponents 221-32 and scored 10 or more runs in a game a dozen times. The Huskies also blanked 10 opponents.
Led by senior all-state honorees Courtney Thornhill (.565 batting average), Mackenzie Babbitt (.571) and Jessica Garcia (.535), the Huskies garnered a .434 team batting average. Thornhill was 21-1 in the circle with a 0.98 ERA.
Coach Rod Cree was picked Small Schools State Coach of the Year. Cree’s last four teams have a combined won-loss record of 94-12. Seven times in the last 10 years, his Huskies have won 20 or more games in a season and in his career at Hughson, the Huskies have never had a double-digit losing season.
“Winning state is what we try to set our schedules up for and everything,” Faria continued. “It’s an awesome goal that they met and they worked their butts off for it.”
Diners enjoyed Denair Volunteer Fire Department Deep Pit BBQ after last year’s Denair Farm & Family Festival. New at the September street fair will be a car raffle at which just 1,000 tickets will be sold.
Runs 9 to 3 Sept. 12
Denair Farm & Family Festival shortens hours, offers (almost) free car
By Frank George
A classic car and antique farm equipment show, a petting zoo, live music, 100 vendors and dancers are all on the agenda at the Sixth Annual Denair Farm & Family Festival. The 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12 event is also offering a 5K Fun Run, while Denair Volunteer Fire Department’s 31st Annual Deep Pit BBQ runs 4 to 8 p.m. right after the festival.
Tickets are at the fire department (3918 N. Gratton Road in Denair), through a volunteer firefighter or at the door. Drive through, walk up and inside dining with family style seating are available. Tickets are $10 adults and $5 for children.
“You won't leave hungry,” festival marketing and publicity chief Melissa DeSouza stated.
“Something new at this years’ festival...we are raffling off a car,” Souza added. “That's right. Just a $5 donation earns you a ticket, limited to just 1,000 tickets or less.”
Thus the odds aren’t bad. Proceeds will go to Denair High School Scholarship Fund.
The car in question is a 1997 Acura CL 3.0 and tickets are available from festival committee members or at Grandma's Treasures, 4708 Main St. in Denair. Tickets will also be on sale at the festival.
“Look for us folks wearing green,” DeSouza said. “The car is valued at $3,000. Help support Denair students and win a car.”
Event Chairman James Shehan said Best Price Auto Sales of Turlock “provided” the auto.
“One of our board members is a client and they just went in and talked to them about it,” he explained. “And the guys there were really great.”
DeSouza said the festival committee changed the street fair hours for better flow for the fire department dinner.
In the mean time, anyone with a car, truck, motorcycle, tractor or farm equipment they would like to showcase can contact car show coordinator Reg Spensley at (209) 668-6288.
The committee is still accepting sponsorships, donations and booth registrations for small businesses, non-profits, arts and crafts booth or food vendors. Please contact Sherrie Van Gaalen at (209) 620-3455. Additional information and downloadable forms are available at www.DenairFestival.com.
DeSouza said money from the 5K Fun Run benefit the Central California Children's Hospital Diabetic Clinic. Runners take off at 8 a.m. with registration and check in at 7. Runners can pre-register at http://www.active.com/…/denair-farm-and-family-festival-fun and get a free tee shirt.
“And better still,” DeSouza said. “Do you have a passion for your community? Join in our wonderful Denair Civic Association and contribute to our ‘Pay it Forward’ attitude to better our wonderful community of Denair!”
Karen Freeman Violeta Cuevas Roger Frazier
Citizens sound off on water rate hikes
By Frank George
Hughson City Council earlier this month conducted a public hearing to consider adoption of a water rate increase for Hughson. After public comment was received and protest votes were tallied, the council directed city staff to move forward with the water bill hikes so the city can access state funds for the Well No. 7 Replacement Project, totaling $8.3 million. The money will be loaned at 1.6 percent with a 30 year payment plan.
City consultants Bartle Wells Associates and Shoreline Engineering gave a short presentation at the July 13 council meeting. The engineers explained the city’s strategy for addressing its water infrastructure needs. The engineers took questions from citizens on the water rate increase and water system improvements.
Some locals still aren’t too sure they like the idea, however.
“I feel that it’s hard for people especially on set incomes,” Karen Freeman asserted. “And is it really fair for the elderly or a person that just lives in a one bedroom house to pay the same fee as say a five bedroom home?”
The city says the California Department of Public Health Drinking Water Division confirmed receipt of the city’s Universal Pre Application for the Well No. 7 Replacement Project back in 2012. The project includes an arsenic treatment plant in the southern part of town. But in order to completely eliminate arsenic from the municipal water system, a third well is needed. Toward that end, the state water board encouraged the expansion of the city’s new treatment plant project to include the third well.
“I think the city has to do what they have to do,” maintained Violeta Cuevas. “I mean unfortunately they have other people that they have to answers questions to.”
The nearest well to the project site is Well No. 5, located in the parking lot at the wood truss plant on Tully Road. City documents state the existing Well No. 5 shaft would be abandoned and a deeper shaft would be sunk on the same site. The water would then be piped to the new treatment plant, allowing two water wells feeding into a central arsenic treatment facility. This project will satisfy the compliance order the city’s municipal water system is currently working under, the city literature states.
Based on the proposed plan, the compliance order deadline was extended by the state to accommodate completion of the project. Failure to comply would subject the city to strict fines by the water board. The documents say the original project cost estimate was revised to account for inflation and the current construction environment. The price tag also covers a more durable concrete storage tank rather than steel as originally proposed, as well as contingency funds to address current well installation unpredictability across the state.
Working with Bartle Wells, the city decided the revised estimate and associated debt called for a water rate increase. The current average residential bill is about $46.77. The hikes will increase an extra $5 per year over the next five years. Thus the end of the five year phase in will see average residential bills amounting to about $70.
“You know it’s just a little bit everything,” Cuevas observed. “One more little thing that adds up to your monthly dues. We’re not making any more money but what do you do? You have to have water.”
Carol Frazier concurred.
“It needs to be dealt with now rather than let it go another seven years then we’ve got a bigger problem,” she said. “It’s going to cost us more. So let’s deal with now let’s move forward and get it taken care of.”
The new rates were mailed to customers in the form of a Proposition 218 notification. Proposition 218 requires local government to have a vote of the affected property owners for any proposed new or increased assessment before it can be levied.
The city also hosted informational workshops June 17 and July 8 to provide information on the recommended plan and to answer questions from residents. Citizens had the opportunity to protest the proposed water increase through formal written and signed responses. The city currently provides water service to 2,169 parcels and
received a total of 39 written protests. That was nowhere near the majority needed to prohibit the council from raising the rates.
The first increase will appear on Aug. 1 water bills. The city will work with the state water board on a funding agreement for the Well No. 7 Replacement Project. The agreement will be considered at a future Hughson City Council meeting.
“I know several people on the council and I trust that they’re looking at the situation and making the best decisions for the city,” noted Roger Frazier, Carol’s husband. “So before I would personally react in a negative way I would want to reach out to people on the council either by going to a council meeting or speaking with them one on one to understand why are we where we’re at today. I think there’s a tendency in our society to always react to whatever the scenario is and not try and seek to understand what caused it or where we’re at to correct it and what needs to be done.”
The council meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month at city council chambers, 7018 Pine St. in Hughson. For more information, please visit www.hughson.org or call (209) 883-4054.
Jeff Serpa, Hughson Fire Department captain, holds up an outdated automatic external defibrillator early last week. Twenty-one new and improved AEDs will be distributed around town but the fire department; the school district and the City of Hughson need more donations to make the program work. (Photo by Frank George)
Help prevent broken hearts
City, fire department, school district look for more defibrillator funding
By Frank George
It won’t be long now until school starts and Hughson school district, the city of Hughson and the fire department will deploy the best equipment they hope they’ll never need.
We’re talking automatic external defibrillators, or AEDs, which will soon be distributed throughout town. Last November, Hughson High student Andrew Jolliff collapsed but luckily the right people and personnel were there at the right time and he was revived. Last spring a student at Gregori High in Riverbank wasn’t so lucky, there was no AED on hand and CPR wasn’t enough to save him.
So 21 AEDs will be installed some time after school starts Aug. 12. They’ll go up at Hughson schools, the senior center, and the fire station and in Hughson Police Services squad cars. School district personnel are getting CPR and AED training Aug. 11; all this thanks to $5,000 each from the fire and school districts, $6,000 from City of Hughson and $10,000 from an anonymous donor.
“So right now we have a total of $26,000 to get the project up and running,” said Jeff Serpa, Hughson Fire Department captain. “We have roughly a $34,000 price tag so we’re looking for anywhere between ten and $15,000 from the community.”
Serpa said the fire department, the school district and the city would like local churches and businesses to join their ranks.
“Our vision is to have an AED available any time anybody has a cardiac event,” Serpa said. “We really just want to emphasize the partnership and the cooperation between the different agencies. I think it’s something you don’t usually see.”
Additional funding is needed to maintain the AEDs and replace the batteries once every two years. Defibrillator pads must regularly be replaced. Serpa and company want to expand the project. They’re talking a 50 percent match each time a church or business joins the fold.
“Right now we're looking to purchase 21 AEDs, 15 for public access and six for professional responders,” Serpa said.
The 15 are planned for all school district facilities; the district office, Hughson Elementary School, Hughson High, Emilie J. Ross Middle School and Fox Road Elementary School. Also needed are defibrillators at city hall, Hughson Community/Senior Center and the city corp yard. Six professional grade units will go to the fire department and the two patrol cars. In the mean time, learning hands only CPR is always a good idea
“Gone are the days of mouth-to-mouth,” Serpa stated. “Basically putting two hands on the center of the chest facing sideways using 100 compressions.”
Serpa said that’s just as effective as the old mouth-to-mouth and two breaths technique.
“When you press the chest, you’re pressing the lungs at the same time, creating a negative vacuum, basically taking half a breath for that person,” the fire captain continued. “You’re not only beating the heart for the patient, you’re also breathing for them.”
Serpa stressed the technique is absolute minimum risk for the lay person. He said that can really empower people, knowing they can help a situation and potentially save a life.
“I took what happened there at Hughson High personally because my kids go to Hughson schools,” he continued. “I want the best for everybody and I want to give them the best chance for survival. I don’t want to look back on an incident and say, ‘Man we should have done this’ or ‘We should have done that.’”
Any churches, businesses or anyone for that matter can send a check or money order to Hughson Fire Department, 2315 Charles St., Hughson, CA 95326. Checks can be payable to Hughson Fire Department C/O Community AED Program. Call the department at (209) 883-2863 for additional information.
Kasey Renard, 2015 Hughson High graduate and FFA member, poses near redwoods in the winning 10X20 landscape entry at Stanislaus County Fair July 18. (Photo by Frank George)
Hughson FFAs take home the blue
By Frank George
Hughson FFA continued its winning ways in landscaping categories at Stanislaus County Fair, taking blue ribbons in both the 10-by-10 and 10-by-20 competition. Recent graduate Kasey Renard was among the six classmates who perfected the 10X20 July 6 to July 19.
Joining her was Mark Borges, Sarah Kline, Hailee Sciarini, Anthony Jauregui and Morgan den Dulk. den Dulk also took first for both her photographic entries, one a picture of her father and her sister, the other some trees she shot on a family road trip.
“It’s kind of hazy,” she said of the second picture. “So it’s kind of like blue and gray. So it looks cool.”
Also cool was the $7 a pound she got for her meat goat and the fourth place she earned in the Market Class.
Renard’s Boer got third in its class, the 103 to 105 weight. She named her pig “Kevin” because he looked like a Kevin and from the movie “Up.” Renard herself had to keep up for the past several months, considering all the entries she had at the fair.
“I have all the horticulture plants, the vegetables, fresh cut flowers, house plants and landscaping plants,” she explained. “And I also do an actual landscape.”
That landscape was the 10-by-20. Renard and her fellow FFAs started cultivating all their “plant stuff” at the beginning of summer. She toiled away an hour or two each day with Kevin and another two on the plants, vegetables, flowers and landscaping. And beginning July 6 the landscaping team spent at least four hours a day on their winning entry. The scene contained a small bench, Rosemary, redwood trees, a pond, a waterfall and a turtle spitting a stream of water.
“We take them back to the nursery,” Renard said of the plant life’s fate after the fair. “They don’t die. Every morning we have to come in and water them.”
Asked what she liked best about the display she said, “Just the way it flows. You just made it flow and the height changes that we had going on. It was kind of a group idea.”
The flow continues as Renard readies for four years at California State University, Chico. The Husky varsity basketball and softball player will be majoring in Exercise Physiology. She wants to become a physical therapist.
(Copies of the Chronicle and Dispatch are available in Hughson at Hughson Shell, Hamilton's Café, Bob's Coffee Shop, Sav-Mor Market, Main Street Deli & Bakery and Quick n Save Food Mart and in Denair at Denair Market, Denair Community Services District, Village Market, Oasis Grill & Deli, Denair Food Center and QuikStop)
Kenny Rogers readies for July 30 return to Gallo Center for the Arts
Known for his signature raspy vocals and an ability to vividly inhabit each song he performs, Kenny Rogers returns to Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto July 30.
Needless to say, Rogers has great success during his career spanning nearly five and a half decades.
A groundbreaking recording artist, distinctive vocalist and consummate entertainer, this iconic superstar has endeared music lovers around the globe with his amazing songs, heartfelt performances and rare storytelling ability.
March 7, 2011 marked another new chapter in Rogers’ remarkable career. That’s the day his first inspirational gospel album, “The Love Of God,” became available exclusively at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations nationwide. Featuring 12 uplifting songs sung only the way Rogers can sing them, the record includes all-new recordings of classic hymns and gospel and contemporary songs that have touched him musically and spiritually through the years, dating back to his childhood growing up in Houston where he regularly attended church with his family. At the heart of the record is hope and peace.
Rogers has sold more than 120 million records worldwide and recorded more than 65 albums during his storied 52 years in show business. His long list of timeless classics includes an impressive 24 number one hits – “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Lucille,” “She Believes in Me,” “Islands in the Stream,” and “We've Got Tonight” among them. Two of Rogers' albums, “The Gambler” and “Kenny,” are featured in the About.com poll of “The 200 Most Influential Country Albums Ever,” and his greatest hits album has sold over 24 million copies worldwide to date. He is the RIAA's eighth best selling male artist of all time with one Diamond album, 19 Platinum albums and 31 Gold albums.
Rogers has received hundreds of awards for his music and charity work, including three Grammys, 11 People's Choice Awards, 18 American Music Awards, eight Academy of Country Music awards and five Country Music Association awards. Remaining a popular entertainer around the world, Rogers, voted the “Favorite Singer of All-Time” in a 1986 joint poll by readers of both USA Today and People, still loves touring and recording new music.
For over five decades, the gifted singer, songwriter, musician, producer, actor, photographer and entertainer has delivered memorable songs, drawing fans from many different backgrounds. “I really, really love what I'm doing,” Rogers says. “People survive longer if they love what they're doing because you just don't quit.”
Rogers is one of very few artists who have enjoyed successful careers in such a variety of genres – jazz, folk, rock, country and pop. Houston-born Rogers formed his first band while in high school in 1956 – a rockabilly group called The Scholars (they performed on American Bandstand) – and has never quit making music. He played stand-up bass in the jazz group the Bobby Doyle Trio, and later became a member of the popular folk group, The New Christy Minstrels. The spotlight started focusing on Rogers when his group, The First Edition, scored their first hit, “I Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In),” which was followed by the pop and country chart success of “Ruby, Don't Take Your Love To Town.”
Rogers' solo career shot into the stratosphere with the number one hit, “Lucille,” which was named the CMA's Single of the Year and was certified Gold. “Daytime Friends,” “Sweet Music Man,” and “Love Or Something Like It” continued his run of success. Then came “The Gambler,” a story song so vivid it not only delighted country and pop fans, it also became a TV movie, starring Rogers himself in the title role. The movie spawned four follow-ups, making it the longest running miniseries franchise on television. The five Gambler mini-series have attracted over 100 million viewers nationwide and launched a second career for Rogers as an actor on television and movies.
Rogers consistently finds songs with universal appeal. Through the course of his career, he has attracted fans with an incredible range of music from country to soul to pop. “I've never considered myself a great singer, but I am a great storyteller,” Rogers told Billboard magazine, also noting that he feels his strength as an artist is in finding great songs. In the 1980s, Rogers' romantic country hits “Through The Years,” “She Believes In Me,” “You Decorated My Life” and “Lady” – the biggest song of his career – quickly became classics. “There are a lot of songs that may have initial success but don't linger the period of time those songs have,” Rogers says. “They do take a different value in your heart when they have that kind of staying power that represents your success and represents a feeling and a thought. A song like that becomes a part of your soul.”
In 1999, after forming his own record company, Dreamcatcher Entertainment, Rogers returned to the charts in a big way with the hit, “The Greatest,” and when the follow-up, “Buy Me a Rose,” hit number one in 2000, Rogers, at age 61, became the oldest artist in chart history to have a number one solo record in any format, proving his talent was just as vibrant and meaningful as it was when he first started out. That same year, the Recording Industry Association of America awarded Kenny the prestigious Diamond Award celebrating sales of more than 10 million albums for his “Greatest Hits” album (sales to date have exceeded 24 million).
Rogers’ July show at Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St. in Modesto. Tickets are available at www.galloarts.org. Simply select the performance and follow the steps for purchasing. Tickets will either be mailed to you or held at the ticket office, depending upon the date of the performance. They can also be purchased over the phone at (209) 338-2100, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday–Friday or noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Outside the 209 calling area: (877) 488-3380. Tickets can also be obtained at the box office at 1000 I St., which is open 10 to 6 Monday through Friday and noon to 6 Saturday.
Denair FFA member Kenneth Carder smiles with “Butter” and “Big Booty Judy.” Carder managed third and sixth place showings at the fair. (Photo by Frank George)
Denair FFA swine fare well at the fair
By Frank George
In a Commercial Gilt you look more into the breeding stature – how the pig’s off spring would look. You want a Commercial Gilt to have good features in her that’ll match up with a good sire. That way, whenever you breed them you’re getting the ideal market hog.
That’s the kind of information you’d get if you talked to Denair FFA members participating in the Stanislaus County Fair. That’s what Kenneth Carder, a recent Denair High graduate, talked about last week. Carder was showing two pigs, a Commercial Gilt and a Market Gilt.
“The market you look for features as into what an ideal pig would go for, a meat,” he explained. “And just the range of what it would go for.”
Carder managed third and sixth place showings for his efforts with “Butter” and “Big Booty Judy.” Denair High’s Heidi Johnson won showmanship honors in dairy goats and Alejandra Parada, past Denair FFA president, managed a third and an honorable mention.
Parada, who will be a senior this fall, got Bonnie the Duroc gilt pig back in April. Her first pig passes away, she said, and Denair FFA parents Mr. Hirschkorn and Michelle and Tom Bettencourt and ag adviser Summer Tannehill pitched into buy Bonnie. Bonnie weighed 207 pounds early on at the fair and entered the 210 pound class.
“She’s a really sweet girl,” Parada said. “She likes belly rubs and marshmallows.”
Bonnie was raised at the Denair High farm. Parada is the daughter of Raquel Perez.
“I loved having a reason to get up in the morning and see my pig,” Parada stated. “It’s kind of an experience of learning how to take care of another life – getting to take care of something besides yourself – put effort into something.”
Parada said pigs can be as smart as a toddler and she wasn’t excited about the fact that whoever bought Bonnie at the fair auction would decide her fate. The buyer could resell Bonnie or haul her straight to the butcher.
Parada estimates almost $1,000 went into raising Bonnie. Bonnie eats three times a day because everyone involved really wanted her to make weight.
“She has a very strong appetite so she eats about maybe six pounds a day,” Parada explained. “So she eats a lot for a pig. Most pigs eat about maybe four pounds a day.”
Parada expects to get the going market rate, or about $2 a pound, for the Duroc gilt. She said FFAs who raise swine aren’t really in it for the money. It’s more about the experience of raising a pig.
“Obviously I put time and energy into this,” she added. “I worked hard on it. I got to love her as a pet. I got to see how she grew. I got to see my own improvement as a leader, as in showmanship, and just as a person.”
Parada started out raising rabbits for 4-H and won some awards here and there. She’s also grown plants through Denair FFA and this is her first year showing swine.
Meanwhile Carder was proud to say almost all the DHS pigs made weight except one. And that’s a big deal because usually several don’t make weight.
“So we’ve been vamping it up this year,” he expounded. “Everyone’s been getting involved helping each other. Not just only in our swine group but we’ve also helped out around with the goats and or the dairy or anything else.”
Carder said his Commercial Gilt weighed in at 187 and the Yorkshire Market tipped the scale at 271. The Market (Butter) took sixth in Showmanship. The Commercial (Big Booty Judy) got third in her class and earned a spot in the FFA Advanced Showmanship finals but did not place.
“My pig Bonnie, she received third in her weight class on Market Day and Showmanship honorable mention in her class,” Parada noted.
Also in the July 21 Chronicle And Dispatch:
• Farewell to a firefighter
• Denair traffic triangle
• Hughson police log
(Copies of the Chronicle and Dispatch are available in Hughson at Hughson Shell, Hamilton's Café, Bob's Coffee Shop, Sav-Mor Market, Main Street Deli & Bakery and Quick n Save Food Mart and in Denair at Denair Market, Denair Community Services District, Village Market, Oasis Grill & Deli, Denair Food Center and QuikStop)
Warren Fahey, Hickman School student and Hughson 4-H member, points to one of the Old English Game hens owned by him and his sister. Warren went home from the fair with third place honors and his sister earned Best of Breed and Reserve in Show accolades. (Photo by Frank George)
Hughson 4-H at the Fair
Fahey kids go home with honors
By Frank George
Both Warren and Hope Fahey agree the hardest part about raising Old English Game Hens and Polish Black rabbits is dealing with the heat. Let’s face it; England and Poland are a lot cooler than the Central Valley.
So their father, Norman Fahey, installed misters and fans at their Hughson home. That way, all 75 rabbits and chickens can keep cool as brother and sister ready them for show and sale.
Both siblings belong to Hughson 4-H Club. Warren owns one of the Polish Blacks, which helped him take third in True Novice Showmanship at Stanislaus County Fair last week.
“She’s easy to handle because she’s really old,” Warren explained, “Six years, I think.”
Warren went on to say Holly doesn’t bite and she likes to be petted.
Meanwhile Jamie Wilson, the siblings’ aunt, noted Hope and her friend Izabella Madero were both in the top ten in Intermediate Showmanship. Izabella belongs to Kiernan Klovers 4-H in Modesto. She showed a White Wyandotte and a Bantam Polish. Izabella ended up with the first award in Showmanship. She mentioned something about “production” and said it refers to meat value. She laughed when someone said that means she’s going to sell her chicken and someone’s going to eat him for dinner. Hope got into the conversation.
“I have two old English Game hens,” she noted. “They’re small, easy for me to handle and I like their colors.”
Hope’s Polish rabbit took Best of Breed at the fair and earned Reserve in Show honors. She also got fourth place in Showmanship.
“When you win Best of Breed you go up against all the different breeds of rabbits,” her mother, Ellen Fahey, later observed. “And then the judge picks the top two out of all the best of breeds and Hope won Reserve in Show. So they pick Best in Show and the second place gets Reserve in Show.”
Hope received a director’s chair for the honor.
“We’ve been very fortunate because my daughter’s started breeding her animals,” her father stated. “She has 50 rabbits at our house. We started very small. It’s only two years ago. She’s starting to sell and really get into the whole process.”
Also in the July 21 Chronicle And Dispatch:
• Farewell to a firefighter
• Denair traffic triangle
• Hughson police log
(Copies of the Chronicle and Dispatch are available in Hughson at Hughson Shell, Hamilton's Café, Bob's Coffee Shop, Sav-Mor Market, Main Street Deli & Bakery and Quick n Save Food Mart and in Denair at Denair Market, Denair Community Services District, Village Market, Oasis Grill & Deli, Denair Food Center and QuikStop)
Also in the July 21 Chronicle And Dispatch:
Mike Sturtevant
’62 Hughson High grad becomes table tennis great
By Frank George
Mike Sturtevant, son of Hughson Arboretum and Gardens founder Margaret Sturtevant, has done something no one from Hughson has ever done. He took first in the Under 1,600 Division at the U.S. Table Tennis Open in Las Vegas.
Players establish a rating by competing in a tournament. By winning at Las Vegas Convention Center July 6-11his rating went from 1539 to 1674.
“That is a huge rating gain and will put me in a higher division at my next tournament,” he said. “Most people who play in a garage play at about a 200 level. Olympians are 2,500 plus.”
Sturtevant is ranked #34 in the nation in the over 70 division. He wants to breech the top 10. Born and raised in Hughson, the 70-year-old retired radio station owner picked up table tennis after 25 years of volleyball, both as player and coach. Tired of sprained ankles, he decided to try table tennis and joined the Modesto Table Tennis club in 1996. It took him a year to win his first match.
But he won nine straight matches in Vegas. David Correa of Oklahoma was his final victim, with 11-8, 11-8 and 11-8 final scores. Sturtevant said the league changed the matches from two out of three to 21, to three out of five to 11. Serves are changed after two serves and the ball is slightly bigger than it used to be.
“I’m sure no one from Stanislaus County has ever won an Open title,” he offered.
It’s also safe to say no one from Hughson High thought he’d become a table tennis champion when he graduated in 1962. People ask him about the difference between ping pong and table tennis.
“We jokingly say that if you play in your garage you play ping pong,” he explained. “If you play by the rules you play table tennis.”
The sport is as much mental as it is physical. It's often described as “playing chess while running the 100 meter dash.” The technology has changed from the $3 paddle to paddles costing over $400. Tournament players set up their equipment based on their style of play. Sturtevant uses a “blade” that’s classified as “offensive minus” and costs $60.
“My forehand rubber is Butterfly Tenergy 05 and is a very fast spiny rubber and costs $68,” he added. “In exchange for massive amounts of speed and spin I can put on the ball, I give up a lot of control.”
Sturtevant’s backhand rubber is Sword LP's OX ($10) which is a very dead rubber without much speed or spin, but with tremendous control for good placement.
Sturtevant noted the U.S. Open is the biggest and best tournament in the United States. This year’s field included 1,064 entrants from all over the world. Tournaments are usually divided into age groups or skill divisions. He usually eliminates all junk food from his diet about 10 days prior to a tournament and loses three or four pounds.
“There were about 100 players in my division of which I was the #24 seed,” he explained. “We start off with groups of four or five players for the round robin portion of the event.”
After defeating all four opponents in the round robin, Sturtevant advanced to the single elimination playoffs.
“I won my next three playoff matches without losing a game,” he continued. “In the semifinals I met Sean House of San Diego and won in a very tough five games 11-9, 10-12, 8-11, 11-7 and 11-3.”
Sturtevant is coached by Nan Li at the World Champions Table Tennis Academy in Santa Clara. He competes in about nine tournaments per year in places like Ft. Lauderdale, Charlotte, Baltimore and St. Louis. He trains with the Modesto Table Tennis Club Wednesdays from 6 to 10 p.m. at Hughson Community/Senior Center. He greets new players at the door and asks how they found out about the club and why they came. Then he “hits” with them for about half an hour and lets other club members hit with them.
“We welcome anyone who wants to improve their game or to just play for the fun of it,” he stated. “I also play at the Sonora Table Tennis Club on Mondays and at the Folsom club on Sundays.”
Also in the July 14 Chronicle And Dispatch:
• Farewell to a firefighter
• Denair traffic triangle
• Hughson police log
(Copies of the Chronicle and Dispatch are available in Hughson at Hughson Shell, Hamilton's Café, Bob's Coffee Shop, Sav-Mor Market, Main Street Deli & Bakery and Quick n Save Food Mart and in Denair at Denair Market, Denair Community Services District, Village Market, Oasis Grill & Deli, Denair Food Center and QuikStop)
Also in the July 21 Chronicle And Dispatch:
Chief Berner’s son gets engaged
Larry and Janet Macedo of Oakdale are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Madison Rouse to Michael Berner, son of Scott and Theresa Berner of Hughson. (Scott is chief of Hughson Fire Department). Michael proposed to Madison at his parents’ residence to lights and sirens of a fire truck amongst family and friends. Michael has been a foreman farmer for De Boer Farms for many years and is a volunteer firefighter for Hughson Fire Department. Madison is an insurance agent at Weibel Insurance Agency in Oakdale. This happy couple plan to wed in May of 2016.
Heavy equipment is seen beyond signs blocking Tully Road at Santa Fe. Planning commission chairperson Julie Strain said the barricade will likely remain in place several months. But at least one business owner on Tully hadn’t seen a lunge in business yet and she looks forward to a rehabilitated roadway. (Photo by Frank George)
So far, business as usual
Tully Road closed on Santa Fe end
By Frank George
The Tully Road Railroad Crossing Project is underway and at least one business owner on the bumpy street isn’t concerned about the Santa Fe blockade – yet.
Selective Antiques, Collectibles & Consignments co-owner Kim Deneau said last Thursday it’s too early to tell if the detour will affect her business. The signs had only been up two days.
“We haven’t even gone through a whole weekend yet,” she said, saying her and her husband, Jason, plan on staying open throughout the project. “What I am grateful for is to have a nice road. It may be tough right now, but eventually it’ll be good for us when people aren’t avoiding this road anymore.”
The rehabilitation involves pulling the old pavement off and repaving. Wear and tear on the ancient sewer and storm lines beneath the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks was also a concern. Thus the first order of business is to dig up and replace the old pipes. Rolfe Construction of Atwater got the $216,724 bid, paid for by city development impact funds.
Businesses on the west end between Whitmore and Santa Fe, including Dairy Farmers of America, Selective Antiques, Collectibles & Consignments and Hughson Self Storage had feared closures during construction. But city leaders assured them the impact should be minimal as just the east side of the road will be closed.
This will be a two to two-and-a-half month project, according to Julie Strain, Hughson Planning Commission chair. The first two weeks encompass the railroad work and the last five to six will entail resurfacing from Whitmore to Santa Fe.
“So that barricade is going to probably be there for at least a couple more months,” Strain said. “But when it’s finished, it’s going to be perfect.”
Herself well educated on the city’s plans, Deneau also seems optimistic.
“It’ll be a nice road and people will want to travel down it,” she stated.
Also in the July 14 Chronicle And Dispatch:
• Hughson Sports and Fitness Complex
• Kenny Rogers concert preview
• Jody Jorge comes to Hughson
(Copies of the Chronicle and Dispatch are available in Hughson at Hughson Shell, Hamilton's Café, Bob's Coffee Shop, Sav-Mor Market, Main Street Deli & Bakery and Quick n Save Food Mart and in Denair at Denair Market, Denair Community Services District, Village Market, Oasis Grill & Deli, Denair Food Center and QuikStop)
Also in the July 14 Chronicle And Dispatch:
Devondre Stendardo makes a spectacular one-handed catch of a pass from Walter Fountain in the fourth quarter of Hughson’s 37-14 playoff loss to Bear River in Grass Valley on November 21, 2014. Later, Stendardo scored the Husky’s second TD on a 20 yard pass from quarterback Walter Fountain. (Photo by L. Ashley Fisher)
Excelled in football, basketball and track
Hughson Chronicle and Denair Dispatch name Devondre Stendardo Hughson Boys’ Athlete of the Year
By Dick Griffin
Devondre Stendardo excelled in three sports and was chosen as an All TVL player in two of them; there is no such team in track. Because of his outstanding play in Football and basketball, the strong, quick, and durable senior was an easy selection to the All Trans Valley League teams.
Stendardo was a key factor on both sides of the ball in football. On offense, he teamed with Tim May as one of the most lethal receiving duos in the section. Between the two sure-handed receivers, they caught 52 passes (Stenardo-28) for 994 yards (415) and 14 touchdowns (4). In addition to his catching prowess, Stendardo was fierce blocker. Including yardage from kickoff returns and punt returns, Stendardo amassed 1,252 yards.
When he wasn't a leader on offense, Stendardo was a demon in the defensive backfield. Intercepting one pass and breaking up many others, and recovering a fumble added to his defensive production. His six solo tackles do not reveal what a good defensive player he was and the many running plays he disrupted with his strength and quickness.
Without a doubt, Stendardo was one of the key players for the Huskies last year and was a main reason they reached the playoffs.
Basketball may have been Stendardo's favorite spot, as he used his speed and agility on both offense and defense to be one of the keys to the Huskies. With 209 points, Stendardo was far from top (May - 350), but many of his points came a critical points of the game. Stendardo was especially strong on the offensive where he would out-jump taller opponents to return the ball for two points.
With 24 offensive rebounds and 42 on defense, his total of 66 was third on the team to David Kitchens (99) and Jimmy Puls (72). Add his high total of steals and assists to his list of accomplishments and it's easy to see why Stendardo was such an important element to the Husky team. For his efforts, Stendardo was name to the All TVL League.
Stendardo would certainly have been named to an All Star TVL Track Team considering the way in which he dominated nearly every event he took part in. He won virtually every even he ran in the dual meets, and also in the All TVL Meet. In the final TVL meet against Modesto Christian and Mountain House highs, he won the 100m dash (11;85), first in the 200m dash (23;17), and first in the long jump with a leap of 22' 20".
In the All TVL meet, Stendardo won the 100m dash (11:85) and the 200m dash (23.86), and was second in the triple jump (19' 3.5"). Without a doubt, Stendardo was one of the finest track stars in the area and deserves the athlete of the year award.
Also in the July 14 Chronicle And Dispatch:
• Hughson Sports and Fitness Complex
• Kenny Rogers concert preview
• Jody Jorge comes to Hughson
(Copies of the Chronicle and Dispatch are available in Hughson at Hughson Shell, Hamilton's Café, Bob's Coffee Shop, Sav-Mor Market, Main Street Deli & Bakery and Quick n Save Food Mart and in Denair at Denair Market, Denair Community Services District, Village Market, Oasis Grill & Deli, Denair Food Center and QuikStop)
Also in the July 14 Chronicle And Dispatch:
Mayor Matt Beekman
That won’t slow him down though
LAFCO votes Beekman out
By Frank George
Hughson Mayor Matt Beekman says he still has plenty to keep him busy, despite the fact that he’s no longer on the Stanislaus County Local Agency Formation Commission. That doesn’t mean he’s not bitter.
“I think it’s important for people to know that it was a real concerted effort to discourage public participation in this process,” he stated July 9. “They tabled the meeting and held it in Newman, far away from people. There was actually interest in some at the meeting to not have any public comment.”
Beekman’s March 25 support of agricultural land preservation guidelines miffed many of his colleagues on the commission. The mayor allowed the guidelines to pass despite opposition from others.
Mayors Ed Katen of Newman, Pat Paul of Oakdale, Luis Molina of Patterson, Richard O’Brien of Riverbank and Mike Van Winkle of Waterford voted to remove Beekman as the cities’ representative on LAFCO. Beekman and mayors Chris Vierra of Ceres, Garrad Marsh of Modesto and Gary Soiseth of Turlock wanted to keep him on board.
“Factually there were no speakers that spoke against Mr. Beekman,” Soiseth said. “There were only speakers that spoke in favor of the LAFCO vote and of keeping him on LAFCO.”
“You know we had 40 to 50 people show up in Newman,” Beekman said. “Some of them traveled pretty far and they should have the opportunity to speak.”
The March 25 vote approved a formula for figuring how much cities can charge developers when building houses and businesses on farmlands. The formula equates to about $7,305 per acre and municipalities can use the money to purchase agricultural acreage somewhere else in the county, preserving one agricultural acre for each one developed.
“It’s almost as if the mayors forgot we are there for them,” Beekman continued. “We are there to serve the public. That is our top priority.”
The Chronicle and Dispatch reached out to Van Winkle for comment, but the Waterford mayor had not responded by press time.
The five who voted against Beekman think the formula could drive up the cost of the agricultural easements. They had asked to postpone the formula vote to make way for compromise. On April 3 they sent Beekman written requests for a meeting at which they could remove him as a voting LAFCO commissioner. Beekman contacted them all, asking for further discussion. Beekman said he got hardly any response. The meeting was set for July 8 at Newman City Council Chambers.
“Really the reason the people that voted to keep me on were in support of my record,” the mayor said. “But also in support of the democratic process. We’re never going to agree on everything and I shouldn’t have been voted off for just one vote.”
Now Beekman might have a little more time for the rest of his civic duties. Aside from overseeing Hughson, he sits on Hughson Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the city budget and finance committee, the city economic development committee, Stanislaus Council of Governments and StanCog executive committee.
But he can’t stop thinking about LAFCO.
“There was no constructive engagement,” he said. “That’s my biggest complaint.”
Still, Beekman was impressed some of the others on the commission.
“Chris Vierra, he’s the mayor of Ceres,” the mayor observed. “He did show he has an open mind and he changed his vote. That shows he took a look at it.”
Also in the July 14 Chronicle And Dispatch:
• Hughson Sports and Fitness Complex
• Kenny Rogers concert preview
• Jody Jorge comes to Hughson
(Copies of the Chronicle and Dispatch are available in Hughson at Hughson Shell, Hamilton's Café, Bob's Coffee Shop, Sav-Mor Market, Main Street Deli & Bakery and Quick n Save Food Mart and in Denair at Denair Market, Denair Community Services District, Village Market, Oasis Grill & Deli, Denair Food Center and QuikStop)
Also in the July 14 Chronicle And Dispatch:
Hughson Fire Department logo now graces the driveway in front of 2315 Charles Street. (Photo by Frank George)
City teams with fire district to spruce up the front of the fire house
By Frank George
Work on the sidewalk and driveway in front of the Hughson Fire Department, which includes the department logo and “Hughson Fire Protection District, Est. 1915” took place June 15-19 in preparation for the districts’ June 20 centennial celebration.
“This provided a great foreground for speeches and pictures of the dignitaries and others that attended the celebration,” noted Jaylen French, Hughson Community Development director. “The final touches of the work – red and white edging – were completed today, June 29.”
French said city staff brainstormed the idea and partnered with Hughson Fire Protection District as centennial planning proceeded.
Funding for the $5,500 project was split evenly between the fire district and the city. Fine Line Striping of Modesto got the bid.
French said the city is using its community enhancement development impact fees for its portion of the payment.
“This is one part of a broader effort to spruce up the downtown,” he added, “which has been a greater area of emphasis over the last year.”
Applications are being accepted
Dollar General construction begins this fall
By Frank George
The new Dollar General store, located between 7030 and 7128 Hughson Avenue, is closer to becoming a reality.
“The store is set to begin construction by early-mid fall of this year with a tentative opening date for early spring 2016,” explained Katie Kile of Dollar General Corporation Corporate Communications. “Please keep in mind that changes to construction schedules can delay the projected opening date of the store.”
Kile said the location will offer about 7,300 square feet of retail space. It will employ anywhere from six to 10 people, depending on store needs. Kile said anyone interested can apply online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.
Community Development Director Gaylen French said city staff worked with Embree Group, the design and construction contractor for Dollar General on the site orientation, pedestrian access and aesthetics of the project. The goal was to make sure the building conforms to commercial design guidelines and matches “the vision” for the downtown, according to staff reports.
Per design guidelines, the building’s scale and massing are appropriate for downtown and fit well with adjacent and nearby buildings, the reports state. Further, the building includes decorative awnings and light fixtures and additional architectural detailing along the side facing Hughson Avenue. The reports say the building is adjacent and oriented to the sidewalk, with a zero setback, to enhance the downtown pedestrian atmosphere. As proposed, the site and surrounding areas include enhanced landscaping and landscaped bulb-outs on the northern side of the Fourth and Hughson intersection. Enhanced landscaping in front of the building in the public right-of-way on Hughson Avenue is also planned.
The bulb outs are an extension of the improvements made at the Third and Charles Street intersections with Hughson Avenue and will include the same trees and shrubs for uniformity. Parking is not possible in front of most of the building; thus the plans call for landscaping in these areas. Dollar General is proposing 29 parking spaces –this despite the downtown requirement for just 18 spaces.
“I am happy that Dollar General is coming to downtown Hughson,” observed Julie Strain, Hughson Planning Commission chair. “They have changed the front of their building to flow into the look of our down town and I think the store will be a big asset for Hughson.”
Homes like these at Fontana Ranch Estates in Hughson are probably worth more this year than they were last year, so says the Stanislaus County Assessor’s 2015-16 Regular Assessment Roll, which was released July 1. (Photo by Frank George)
Hughson goes up in value
From county reports and staff reporting
Hughson’s land value spiked from $104.5 million in 2014 to $116.3 million this year, according to the Stanislaus County Assessor’s 2015-16 Regular Assessment Roll, which was released July 1. That amounts to an $11.7 million increase, or 2.65 percent.
Don H. Gaekle, county assessor, said the total 2015-16 Stanislaus County regular assessment role is $41.8 billion, an increase of more than $2.64 billion. The 6.75 percent increase is reflective of the continuing and steady recovery in the residential real estate market, according to the assessor’s office.
The county assessor’s office is responsible for establishing assessed values of all taxable real and business personal property located within the county on an annual basis. The current roll reflects activity occurring during calendar year 2014. The office reviewed over 35,000 residential properties that were on reduced market value for last year’s roll. These owners will again see significant increases in their assessed value for the 2015-16 assessment roll. In fiscal year 2013-14, 51 percent of all parcels in Stanislaus County were on a reduced market value below their Proposition 13 factored base value. This year that percentage has dropped to 20% of all real property parcels. Included in this percentage are homes that were purchased closer to the July 2006 market peak, as well as many commercial-industrial parcels which have seen significantly less recovery.
Proposition 13, enacted in 1978, requires the assessor to establish the “Base Year Value” of a property as of the date of change in ownership. This value receives an annual adjustment for inflation, not to exceed 2 percent. For the 2015-16 assessment roll the applied inflator factor is 1.998 percent. The annual enrolled assessed value is what is referred to as the “Factored Base Value.” This value is also adjusted to reflect the addition of any new construction. If market value is less than the factored base value, in any given year, the assessor is required to enroll the lower market value as of the January 1st lien date.
The assessment roll, which includes more than 178,000 roll units of real property and business assessments, is the basis upon which property taxes are levied. Gaekle said, “The 2015-16 assessment roll will produce approximately $420 million in revenue to be shared by public schools, the county, cities and special districts.”
The majority of agricultural property in Stanislaus County is valued for tax purposes in accordance with the California Land Conservation Act (Williamson Act). This act was established in 1968 in an effort to preserve farm land and open space.
Four years ago, the county board of supervisors approved the Assessor’s request to notify taxpayers of changes in their respective assessed values electronically. This change has saved the county (taxpayers) in excess of $25,000 annually. The valuation information can now be accessed via the Assessors website at http://qa.co.stanislaus.ca.us/AssessorWeb/public/ValueNotice-Search.jsp.
Taxpayers who have questions about their assessed value are encouraged to contact the Assessor’s Office at (209) 525-6461 or in person at 1010 10th Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 2400, Modesto, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“Our goal is to provide the taxpayer courteous, professional service and do our best to help them understand the complexities of the property tax process.” Gaekle said.
Annual assessments may be appealed between July 2nd and November 30th 2015. Appeal forms are available from the Clerk of the Assessment Appeals Board at 1010 10th Street, 6th Floor, Suite 6700, Modesto, CA 95354 or on their website at www.stancounty.com/board/aab.shtm. Their telephone number is (209) 525-6414.
Gaekle credits the Assessor’s staff for completing the assessment roll. Gaekle went on to say, “We faced significant challenges during the year but we have a professional staff that stayed focused to complete their assigned duties. We remain committed to innovative solutions to provide cost effective services to the residents of Stanislaus County. Our success is a direct result of the professionalism, enthusiasm and determination of our staff”.
Letter to the editor
Dear Hughson Residents,
Please help right a major wrong being committed against Mayor Matthew Beekman. On March 25, 2015, while serving on the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) Mayor Beekman cast one of three votes in favor of a fair formula for ag land mitigation. The very next day, the mayor of Riverbank, Richard O'Brien, sent an email to all mayors of the Stanislaus County's nine cities calling for Mayor Beekman's removal from LAFCO because of his vote. Six mayors, nearly all represented by the same pro-development city attorney, asked for a special meeting to discuss removing Mayor Beekman. That meeting was held on May 13 in Turlock and due to public outcry, was postponed to a second meeting to be held at the Newman city council chambers July 8 at 6 p.m., 938 Fresno St., Newman.
Your mayor has had to put up with some harsh and unfair remarks from these mayors and he deserves support. He followed the rules and voted his conscience and should not be punished by these puppet mayors. Please attend the Newman meeting and show your support for your mayor who is an honorable man. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Lisa Dovichi-Braden
Modesto
A pickup rumbles eastward on Tully Road in Hughson at the BNSF railroad tracks June 26. Pulling and replacing the old pipes beneath the rails starts early July and the road itself should be paved and smooth by September, according to city officials. (Photo by Frank George)
City says Tully Road work should be finished by September
By Frank George
The Tully Road Railroad Crossing Project will soon be underway and should be finished early September, according to Jaylen French, Hughson community development director.
“I think we’re still really on schedule,” French stated at the June 23 city council meeting. “Boring under the track may take a week, so first part of July rehabilitation of Tully Road will begin.”
Rehabilitation includes pulling off the old pavement and repaving, according to Julie Strain, Hughson Planning Commission chair.
“Because there’s so many pot holes in that road,” Strain said late last week. “It is such a danger for people to drive on it, including the wear and tear on your car.”
Wear and tear on the ancient sewer and storm lines beneath the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks is also a concern. And the first order of business is to dig up and replace the old pipes. Rolfe Construction of Atwater got the $216,724 bid, paid for by city development impact funds.
“My concern is they’re going to shut down one side of that road so the businesses could be affected by it,” Strain continued. “However the city employees have been so good about working around that problem.”
Businesses on the western end of Tully between Whitmore and Santa Fe, including Dairy Farmers of America, Selective Antiques, Collectibles & Consignments and Hughson Self Storage were afraid they’d have to close during construction. But the impact should be minimal, according to Strain, as just one side of the road will be closed and no one will need to stay home.
Nicole Damas smiles with Cash the steer. Damas teamed up with Elizabeth Meyer, senior director of operations at G3 Enterprises, after being accepted into the Gallo Young Women’s Early Start Leadership Program. Damas and Meyer are hoping proceeds from the steer’s sale at Stanislaus County Fair will be a boon to the Hope Lives program at the Turlock Gospel Mission homeless shelter. (Courtesy photo)
Hughson High graduate raises steer to help the homeless
By Frank George
Many might wonder why so many students would apply for an opportunity to get help helping others. But that’s what Nicole Damas and many others did.
The Hughson High Class of 2015 alumna applied for the Gallo Young Women’s Early Start Leadership Program. It should be noted Damas herself was in the Leadership class at Hughson High.
She said about 250 junior and senior high school students from throughout the county applied. One hundred and fifty were interviewed and 44 were selected.
“They wanted to make sure you were capable of fulfilling and succeeding in your project and you’re passionate about it,” the 18-year-old explained.
Damas’ project became “Cash,” a 1,300 pound, Black Angus steer. With a little help from friends and family she raised it and she’ll show it and sell it at Stanislaus County Fair.
“This is my last year so I didn’t really want to show this year,” she noted. “I wanted to enjoy the fair this year because I’ve been showing livestock since I was 9.”
That was through Hughson 4-H and Hughson FFA respectively. Damas actually earned three FFA scholarships this past spring and her State Farmer Degree in 2012.
Gallo Young Women’s Early Start Leadership Program introduced the ambitious Ag student to Elizabeth Meyer, senior director of operations at G3 Enterprises. The two met at an all expenses paid camp in Sonora (Foothill Horizons Summer Camp) last year. Meyer said the program goal is to give teenage girls an opportunity to learn leadership skills and apply them to a community project.
“And in that camp we teach them leadership skills that we do in our jobs – project management, how to manage a meeting and how to really drive a project forward,” Meyer said. “So they’re getting great skills that are really going to help them in college and throughout their lives.”
Damas and Meyer brainstormed several ideas, knowing Damas’ goal was a cash donation to Turlock Gospel Mission. Eventually they decided on the steer as that falls within Damas’ area of expertise. Meyer indicated her selection to the leadership program selection and (hopefully) achieving her goal will look great on a college application.
Proceeds from Cash’s sale will go toward the Hope Lives program at the Turlock Gospel Mission homeless shelter. Damas explained why that means so much to her.
“I grew up with everything I ever needed,” she said. “I don’t lack anything. My parents have given me more than I could ever ask for. When someone else is lacking a necessity I feel as humans we’re obligated to help each other.”
Kept at the Damas family ranch in Hughson, Cash is currently as healthy and happy as a steer can be. Damas didn’t want to guess how much she might get for him but she hopes it’s a lot.
Hughson Fire Department personnel push their beautifully restored 1931 Chevrolet engine during the ceremonial dedication of Hughson Engine 25 at the June 20 Hughson Fire Department Centennial Celebration. (Courtesy photo)
Hughson fire centennial offers ‘magical moment’
By Frank George
Congressman Jeff Denham and State Representative Kristin Olsen sent envoys to the June 20 Hughson Fire Department Centennial. Also on hand was Stanislaus County District 2 Supervisor Vito Chiesa. Chiesa spoke passionately about Hughson Volunteer Fire Department’s first century of service.
“It was a great day,” Mayor Matt Beekman added at the June 22 Hughson City Council. “There was something about pushing the old fire engine out and pushing the new one in. That was kind of a magical moment.”
Beekman was referring to the ceremonial dedication of Hughson Engine 25 and the traditional change of apparatus, featuring the department’s impeccably restored ‘31 Chevrolet.
“I also want to commend the fire department on their hundred year celebration,” Councilman George Carr said. Carr attended the firemen’s muster portion of the program. He noted fire houses from throughout the county were actually competing for a spot in the state finals held later this year.
The spirit of the event was “We’re all here to help each other,” Carr continued. That meant a hose with a different department’s name on it could be utilized by other contestants.
The centennial started with breakfast provided by the department’s Explorer post followed by the California Firemen’s Muster Association event. An open house, where people perused the 2315 Charles Street fire station and inspected all the equipment and engines, was also on the agenda. Then there was the parade that started on Hughson Avenue and ended at the fire house. The day wound down with dinner served by Hughson Ag Boosters.
Hughson Fire Protection District is the oldest surviving fire protection district in California, having been established in 1915. It continues today as a volunteer department with 23 personnel, only Chief Scott Berner and one officer are paid for their services.
The department answered over 850 calls for service last year and is on track to equal or eclipse that number this year.
Soaring temperatures don’t keep too many away from Hughson’s Concert Series
By Frank George
No one’s complained about the Hughson’s Concert Series the past several weekends. Suffice it to say people had a good time at Saturday’s show, which featured Shaylene Nicole, Soapbox, Litsnow and Dead Potential.
“I guess it’s kind of like everyone has potential do things in life,” Neiko Martinez said of the hip hop group’s name. “Some people choose not to pursue it and some people do. You know, when somebody’s really good at something and they don’t use that talent.”
Joining Martinez in this duo from Modesto is Darcel Stutts. Stutts’ stage name is “Duracel” like the battery. Martinez’ is “Okien” or Neiko spelled backwards.
“The big one we really like right now is the song called ‘Empathy,’” Martinez continued. “It’s pretty much just there, kind of like the stage and our journey in just we’re starting to take it a little more serious and we go back and forth a lot in that one more so than we do in our other songs and people tend to like that that one a little more.”
Just under a hundred people attended the June 6 Hughson’s Concerts Series, which headlined Patty Castillo Davis and A La Lune. About 70 heard Raylene Kemp and Love Core on the 13th, according to concert co-organizer John Padilla.
Padilla guessed soaring temperatures led to the lower turnout for the second show. He said peak attendance occurred from 7 to 7:30 at the 6 to 9 p.m. shows.
“I haven’t looked at our feedback but I’ve heard nothing but good comments,” said Padilla, also city treasurer and a City of Hughson intern. “They were happy.”
Padilla said vendors weren’t invited because promoters wanted people to patronize downtown eateries. A Hughson restaurant map was handed out at the concerts.
“I think the first night Coco’s (Taqueria), I’m guessing they were really pleased,” Padilla said. “They offered food for band members afterward I couldn’t speak for them but I’m guessing that was a pretty positive response.”
Huskies aid in 7-2 win by the East
Hughson foursome plays in baseball all star game
East All-Star Team players from Hughson pose with some of their biggest fans. In the back row are Huskies Dylan Horner, Lane Cobb, Dakota Draper and Kyle Cockrell. The front row of fans includes Brayden Vieira, Matthew Lovejoy, Cooper Thornsberry, Matthew Lawrence and Ethan Jones. (Photo by Diane Cobb)
By Dick Griffin
For the past 26 years, the Modesto Sunrise Rotary Baseball Classic has staged an annual All Star game featuring players from every sized school in the Stanislaus area. For the first time, the Huskies placed four players on the East Team roster; the most from any school. Pitman placed four players on the West Team. Kyle Cockrell, Lane Cobb, Dakota Draper, and Dylan Horner, the heart of Hughson's Trans Valley League championship team, represented the Huskies.
After a tight five innings that saw the game tied at 2-2, the East exploded for four runs in the top of the fifth and added one more in the eighth for insurance and the 7-2 win. The East's pitchers were very effective and held the West in check most of the game, but both teams played some shabby defense with the East committing three errors and the West made five miscues. A couple of the West errors led to runs for the East.
The game was played on the California State University, Stanislaus diamond in Turlock, which is much more intimate than John Thurman Field in Modesto, where the game has been played for the past few years and a large contingent of Husky fans were on hand to root for their players.
Lane Cobb, Hughson's catcher who was recently voted the TVL's Most Valuable Defensive Player, logged in the most playing time mainly because of the effective way in which he handled the pitchers, and his many defensive skills. Many times Cobb dug out poor pitches and prevented runners from advancing. At the plate, Cobb walked, beat out an infield hit in the fourth inning, and drove in a run with a ground out in the fifth frame.
Horner turned in the most impressive play in the top of the ninth, when he scorched a line drive single to right field. Draper hit into a double play in the eighth inning, but it did drive in a run. Cockrell had a rough night, as he was called upon to drag bunt even though he is one of the best contact hitters in the county and took a called third strike in the ninth.
The Husky foursome acquitted themselves well and contributed to the East's victory.
New principals announced at Denair High and Denair Charter
By Dave Lyghtle, Denair schools public relations director
A woman with an impressive educational résumé and a man with deep roots in the community are the newest principals in the Denair Unified School District.
Beginning July 1, Alecia Myers will take over at Denair High School and Travis Manley will lead Denair Charter Academy. The district’s board of trustees formally approved their appointments last week.
“I’m very excited. Our district is vibrant and continues to be on a positive trajectory, and these two educators are representative of that,” said Superintendent Aaron Rosander. “We’ve been able to add experience along with a lot of energy. It’s a nice mix.”
Myers comes to Denair from the Milpitas Unified School District in Santa Clara County, where she most recently was director of secondary education overseeing two high schools and two middle schools. Before that, she was principal at Calaveras Hills High School, an alternative campus, as well as assistant principal at Milpitas High. Prior to that, she worked in a San Jose school district.
For the past 16 months, she has been commuting to the Bay Area from her home in central Modesto. In two weeks, those 3 a.m. wake-up calls will be a thing of the past.
“I didn’t plan to commute forever,” said Myers. “Even though I was a director (in Milpitas), I greatly missed the interaction with students. … I’m excited. In Denair, I’m getting the best of both worlds. I’ll have contact and personal input with students and staff. But I’ll also have the district input and be a director.”
Myers believes that a major advantage small districts possess is that they can innovate and implement changes much more quickly. That will be critical in addressing Denair High’s biggest challenge: declining enrollment.
Though Denair students continue to perform well on state tests and its graduation rate of 93.7 percent is one of the highest in Stanislaus County, enrollment is projected to be about 300 in 2015-16. That would be 36 fewer students than the past school year.
Rosander’s goal for all of the district’s six campuses is to be the best of their kind in the region, a vision Myers enthusiastically endorses. But, she said, students and their parents must be convinced Denair High is the right place to prepare them for college, vocational education or a full-time job.
“I’ll go out and talk to people and see how what we can offer that sets us apart,” she said, listing science education as one of those areas. “I’ll definitely be looking at the climate and culture on campus. Making sure our teachers feel valued, that they are doing a good job and we are listening to their needs.”
She believes in professional learning communities (a group of teachers working around a common goal or theme using data to evaluate performance). She also intends to look at how Denair’s teachers are meeting Common Core standards and delivering other curriculum. And she will monitor attendance.
“People tend to go where they’re welcomed and enjoy being,” Myers said.
Rosander is confident Myers is up to the challenge. He said she quickly emerged as “our frontrunner” from a strong pool of potential candidates.
“Her overall résumé and pallet of experience was very appealing to us. She’s on an upward trajectory with her career,” he said. “I think she’s really going to work out very well. She understands all the pieces. She and I can strategize together.”
Myers has only toured her new campus once and was impressed with the facilities. In addition to sustained academic excellence, she said installing air conditioning in the gym and building a swimming pool the whole community can use are two improvements she’d like to see.
A rural San Joaquin Valley school district such as Denair will be familiar territory to Myers. Though she grew up in the Santa Cruz Mountains and later Los Gatos, her grandparents and other extended family lived in Fowler, a small town just south of Fresno. Myers spent plenty of time there in the summer.
Longtime community members as well as many veteran teachers are familiar with Manley, who graduated from Denair High in 2002. Among other things, he is fondly remembered for the last-second half-court shot he made to propel the Coyotes basketball team past St. Vincent of Petaluma 65-64 and into the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship in Sacramento. Denair lost to Eastside Prep of Palo Alto in the finals, but Manley’s athletic legacy was cemented.
“It’s folklore here. It’s great to listen to,” said Rosander. “… He’s home grown. He’s a Denarian.”
Manley graduated from CSU Stanislaus in 2006 with a double major in political science and communications, and then earned his teaching credential two years later from Chapman College. Since 2008, he’s been a sixth-grade teacher at Wakefield Elementary School in Turlock. He also has taught classes in early childhood education for the Offices of Education in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties, and currently serves as summer school principal at Crowell Elementary in Turlock.
He calls himself “an education junkie” who relishes learning and applying new ideas. He is excited about the opportunity to lead DCA, which provides home-schooling opportunities and independent study plans to nearly 300 K-12 students.
“My entire career’s been in a traditional setting,” he said. “But where I have the familiarity is that I taught special ed for three years. So that’s where I get my knowledge from working with students being serviced one on one.”
Manley said the student demographics at Wakefield – which include many at-risk youth and children with challenging backgrounds – have helped to prepare him for DCA.
“They need to know someone cares about them and loves them,” he said. “That’s one of the things I love about DCA, that they have the individual learning plans.”
Manley embraces two of the districts key initiatives: No Excuses University and PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention Support). The first emphasizes creation of a college-going culture at all grade levels and expects students to understand their education and career options by the time they graduate from high school. The second focuses on reinforcing positive behavior among youngsters of all ages rather than harping on what they’ve done wrong.
He also said it’s a bonus that his DCA predecessor, Michelle Bush, remains in the district. She’s now senior director of curriculum and instruction, student support services and state preschool.
“I don’t have any big changes planned because Michelle’s done such a good job setting it up a plan and executing it,” he said, pointing to a waiting list of students and families who want to enroll in DCA.
It's a five-peat for the Huskies!
Hughson girls lose unbeaten season but win section softball tournament
By Dick Griffin
Arnaiz Field- Stockton-As the old adage goes, "Nobody's perfect", and the Huskies proved that on May 16 when they lost their only game of the season 3-1 to a determined Ripon team (23-8) in the first game of a double elimination showdown for the Sac-Joaquin Section Championship. Undaunted, the Huskies came right back with a vengeance to dominate the Indians 7-2 and win their fifth consecutive title. That's right, a five-peat, which is virtually unheard of in any sport, but this was a total and complete team victory, as virtually every player contributed in the two days of the tournament.
You quickly run out of superlatives in trying to describe this unbelievable achievement. What impressed the many Hughson fans on hand was the total involvement of the whole team during the tournament. “This was a team win,” Coach Rod Cree would say, and it was evident in every game. “My teammates have my back,” was Courtney Thornhill's favorite compliment, and that is one of the many reasons the Huskies won 24 straight games. The defense turned in some phenomenal plays this season, and it was critical in the final game that decided the championship.
The Huskies pecked away at Danielle Sperry to forge a 2-0 lead. Mackenzie Babbitt led off the game with a walk and quickly stole second. Megan Lutz sacrificed Babbitt to third, and Jessica Garcia drove in the run with a high bounder to second base. More of the same in the fourth, as Hannah Alcorn led off with a double to deep center field and moved to third on Brittany Vankonynenberg's sacrifice. Once again, the bottom of the batting order came to the rescue, as Taylor Lutz single up the middle to make it 2-0.
Sperry was no mystery to the Huskies, with Hughson putting runners on base in every inning and only struck out two while walking eight. Meanwhile, Thornhill struck out seven and walked but two. In the top of the fifth, Ripon made their bid to get back in the game. A leadoff walk and sacrifice followed the basic protocol, but a hit batsman complicated matters, and a sacrifice bunt went for a single to load the bases for Ferreira, the slugging sophomore third baseman who was the hitting star of the tournament. Ferreira, who had seven hits off Thornhill during the tournament, sent a single up the middle scoring two runners and tying the game. Then there was “The Catch,” the turning point of the game for Hughson.
With Alex Gonzales on third and Ferreira on second, the Indians were poised to take the lead, but the Hughson defense turned in the play of the tournament and of the year. Cara Brown boomed what looked to be a double to right centerfield, but Babbitt, Hughson's fleet footed ball hawk in center field, used her amazing speed to catch up with the ball making a headlong dive to catch the ball and then using her softball smarts to bounce up, hit the relay, and the throw home nailed Gonzales, who had violated the 11th softball commandment; “When on third base always tag up on a fly ball.” Gonzales broke the commandment and committed a critical mental mistake, even though her coach, Robert Vernon, was yelling “Tag! Tag! Tag!"
The Play was much like the famous Willie Mays’ catch because the throw back to the infield by Babbitt was a brilliant reaction that turned a potential game changing hit into an incredible inning ending double play. “I knew they thought I wasn't going to catch the ball, so as soon as I hit the ground I knew I needed to get the ball back to the infield as fast as possible. I've always been most comfortable going back on balls like that.” This impossible catch, relay, and tag at home play should go down as one of the most incredible plays in Hughson softball history, and it set the stage for a typical Husky rally.
In the bottom of the fifth the Huskies jumped all over the tiring Sperry. Garcia led off with a single deep in the hole between first and second, stole second, and Ahumada came to the plate. The outstanding third baseman wasted little time jacking her second home run of the tournament far over the left field fence, and Hughson was back on top 4-2, but they weren't through.
Thornhill singled up the middle, and Vaca replaced her at first base. A passed ball sent Vaca to second and a ground out put here on third. The bottom of the order again produced when Taylor Lutz recorded her third hit of the game. Lauryn Avila walked, as did Babbitt, but an outstanding defensive play forced Avila at third to end the inning.
Leading 5-2 and smelling the sweet essence of victory, Hughson added two more insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. Garcia opened with a walk, her fifth of the tourney, stole her fifth base and Ahumada also walked. By this time Sperry had been replaced by Taylor Jaquez on the mound, but her lively fast ball did not intimidate the Huskies. Thornhill's base hit to left appeared to score Garcia, but a horrendous call by the home plate umpire called her out. Vankonynenberg ended the suspense with a hard two-out single to left scoring two more runs and sealing the fate of the Indians.
Thornhill struck out all three pinch hitters in the seventh with overpowering speed, and the fifth blue Section Championship belonged to Hughson.
Enough cannot be said about the incredible pitching performance by Thornhill (20-1), not only in the tournament but in the entire season. Hughson literally rode her strong right arm to the Trans Valley League title and Section championship. But what is even more surprising is her improvement at the plate, where she batted .571 with a team high 33 RBI.
The post game celebration on Diamond #2 was long, full of much earned praise, and greatly appreciated by family, friends, students, and those fans who hung around on this bright, sunny, and warm Saturday afternoon. Many made a start on their summer tans.
The Indians did not truly “beat” Hughson in the bitter loss of the first game, as two of the Ripon runs were unearned because of errors. Also, the Huskies threatened to score in all seven innings, but the clutch hit that propelled them to 23 straight wins was not forthcoming. Aside from Ferreira's mammoth home run to lead off the top of the third, the other two runs were tainted. A walk, a sacrifice, and a Hughson error gave Ripon a run in the third, and two hits and a critical error added another run in the sixth.
Both teams had five hits, and the Huskies used three walks, a hit batter, and a Ripon error to put runners on base in every inning. The lone Hughson run came in the fourth, which should have been one of their trademark big innings. Ahumada led off with a single to left, and Thornhill followed with a single up the middle. Alcorn's sacrifice moved them up a base, but Ahumada was out at home on a terrible call on Vankonynenberg's ground ball to shortstop. Moments later, Megan Vaca, Thornhill's designation runner, scooted home on a wild pitch. Sperry got out of the inning on a ground ball. Despite recording seven strike outs and but two walks, Thornhill absorbed her only loss of the season.
The Hughson defense has been an integral part of the Huskies game plan all season long, but in this case just two errors were their undoing. Ripon didn't as much beat Hughson, as the Huskies gave it to them, and terrible officiating went Ripon's way.
There aren't enough superlatives to describe the play of this year's Husky softball team. This is the best varsity team in local, if not state, softball history, and they should be remembered forever.
Lower bills too
Refrigerator-TV pickups among the many perks from Hughson’s new garbage service
By Frank George
frankgeorge@midvalleypub.com
Two curbside bulky item collections per year, four electronic waste pick-ups and an annual Christmas tree collection are among the perks coming with Hughson’s new garbage company – Gilton Solid Waste Management.
Waste Management was the city’s garbage collector since 1990. But on January 26, the city put the job out to bid. Aside from Waste Management and Gilton, Bertolotti’s Disposal Services and Turlock Scavenger got in the race. Gilton also collects for Stanislaus, San Joaquin and Merced counties, as well as the cities of Modesto, Oakdale, Escalon, Riverbank, Livingston, Ripon, and Gustine.
Gilton offers commercial bins ranging from two to six cubic yards, with collections one to six times a week. Full service roll-off box services for residential, commercial and industrial users, with boxes ranging from 10 to 50 cubic yards and collection up to seven times per week are also available, as is curbside oil collection.
Included in the new Gilton contract are direct billing, extra service for community events and an illegal dumping clause. That means whenever someone dumps a couch in a vacant lot, Gilton will work with the city and if necessary come pick it up for free. Gilton’s two-cart system takes over from Waste Management July 1 and residents will be paying $21.50 garbage bills rather than the $35.30 charged by WM for a 96-gallon cart.
Still, Mayor Matt Beekman wondered May 11 what residents might think of the absence of a can and bottle recycling bin. Gilton is supplying two 96-gallon carts to customers. Garbage goes into one and mixed compostable wastes (green wastes, all paper products, vegetative food wastes) go in the other. Both will be emptied weekly by One Pass trucks.
“With the One Pass truck they pick up everything at one time,” City Manager Raul Mendez noted earlier this month.
“They’re able to go down the street and pick up both carts at the same time so you don’t have to wait for that second truck.”
City staff also anticipates less wear and tear on city streets with the One Pass system, Mendez added last week. “Which is important since Hughson has the highest pavement condition index in Stanislaus County,” he said.
But at the May 11 city council meeting, where Gilton got its final stamp of approval, Councilman Bud Hill wanted to know which container gets the milk jugs.
Dennis Schuler, Gilton’s environmental affairs manager, explained it actually costs more to collect and bale plastic milk bottles than they can sell them for. Thus they’ll go in the garbage bin.
Schuler said people are cashing in almost all the aluminum cans and recyclable bottles of value. He said “recyclable” items that’ll end up in the garbage bins represent a very small portion of the overall landfill weight.
Beekman wasn’t completely convinced. He asked Schuler and city staff to look into establishing a recycling collection area within city limits.
“I’m just worried about the perception we’re taking away the recycling bin,” the mayor explained. “It’s something we didn’t anticipate those questions being asked.”
Gilton trucks will be making one pass through residential areas from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and through commercial areas from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Gilton plans on sticking to the city’s current pick up schedule “to make the transition as seamless as possible.
“It’s not that the city doesn’t value recycling,” the mayor stated last week. “But the way the trend is going is people are doing it on their own and the demand for recycled cans is decreasing.”
Thus there are less recyclables in the waste stream, he added, saying “Gilton does a pretty good job of composting everything they're able to and they do have a sorting area. The garbage does go to a sorting area.”
20th Century Club members Linda Crabtree (far left) and Sue Hobby (far right) pose with scholarship winners Michael Sanders, Lauryn Owen, Kathryn Merriam, Natalie Fontana, Amanda Cockrell, Cheyenne DeJarnett and Jose Adams at Academics Alive! (Photo by Frank George)
Jessica Garcia gets over $150,000
Academics Alive! highlights hundreds of thousands in scholarships
By Frank George
Hughson High seniors received scholarships for everything from Distinguished Young Women of Greater Turlock to Gratton School at the 2015 Academics Alive! in the high school theater May 19. Student Body President Amanda Cockrell handled introductions and Assistant Principal Gary Larson welcomed about a hundred scholars, their friends and their families.
“I have to say at this time and this opportunity that probably some of the most sustained efforts are not only by the students and the presenters, but by this group in front of me – the parents,” Larson stated.
“I’m so proud of the students at Hughson High School for all of their achievements,” Learning Director Natalie Moring added late last week. “Amanda Cockrell was so professional and introduced presenters with such grace. The school board, parents, administration, teachers, community, and presenters were overwhelmingly supportive of this event, illustrating their commitment to education and the successes of HHS students.”
Below are some of the highlights of the evening:
· Andrew Reese noted two students are receiving Oregon State University Scholarships, Caitlin Putnam is getting $5,000 renewable for four years and Jessica Garcia is receiving over $150,000 for her athletics scholarship
· Brian Beck presented Perfect Attendance Awards to Christian Cavazos, Vanessa Madrigal, German Gudino and Khaalid Watkins. Each of them had perfect attendance throughout their high school years.
· Alex Ryan Aldrich Scholarship: “I feel very honored to give out this award,” said Learning Director Natalie Moring, “Alex Aldridge was one of my friends and a classmate.” The award went to Savannah Ahumada
· Anna Lozano Scholarship: “She always put the team first,” Larson said. “If it were in the best interest for the team for her to play a role in the game, play a minor role in the game or not play at all.” Stephanie Mendoza got that one
· Block H sports Award: “These students put in the time and the dedication,” Reese said. “You’d be hard pressed to beat them in any sport,” Savannah Ahumada, Mackenzie Babbitt, Jessica Garcia, Tyler May, Kasey Renard, Devondre Stendardo and Brittany Vankonynenburg each got a lifetime athletics pass
· California Women for Agriculture, Stanislaus County; $250, Cheyenne DeJarnett
· CIF Scholar Athlete of the Year Award, “most of all portrayed themselves as athletes of character,” Dylan Horner and Lane Cobb.
· Randy Heckman, Hughson school board member, announced the CSU Humboldt Athletic Scholarship, which went to Courtney Thornhill – $21,224 over four years
· The CSU Northridge Athletic Scholarship, $84,896, went to Mackenzie Babbitt
· Dakota Wesleyan University Presidential Academic & Athletic Scholarship, presented by Heckman to Savannah Ahumada, $27,975 renewable annually
· School board member Jim Hudelson presented Brooklyn Boice with the Distinguished Young Women of Greater Turlock’s $700 scholarship
· Greg McCleskey Scholarship presented by Kyle McCleskey went to Nicole Damas; Greg’s motto for success: Know what you’re doing, love what you’re doing and believe in what you’re doing.
· Ten years ago Katie Hatfield was Hughson Historical Society’s first ever recipient of the historical society scholarship. This year’s award went to “two new deserving students,” Kathryn Merriam and Caitlin Putnam. Merriam also received the $500 Hughson 4-H Scholarship for being “very active in 4-H all four years in high school and also has had many projects,” according to Agriculture Instructor Kelly Larson
· Jerry Mead Memorial Scholarship; Mike Ellington, agriculture instructor: “Jerry Mead was my uncle. He taught me how to drive a tractor and I was able to work in his shop on weekends through junior high and during vacations throughout high school and he taught me so much. He passed away in December 2012. The $300 goes to Trent Snyder, another excellent mechanic.”
· John Amador Memorial Scholarship: “I retired 20 years ago form the elementary school and John Amador was my boy and I lost him in 1988,” stated Barbara Foley. “And for the past 26 years I’ve been presenting this scholarship. After reading all the applications I selected a young man who reminded me of my own son.” Chris Hatch received that one.
· Clay Thompson presented the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award – “This young man, anyone who has heard him play knows that he plays beautifully; Jacob Rohn.”
· “Michael Lindstrom was a very good baseball player,” noted Mike Bava, Hughson High varsity baseball coach. “Tragically he was killed in an automobile accident just before his graduation. He excelled he embodied what baseball is all about – his work ethic, making the all state team for California. The $100 scholarship is for a player that I’ve had on my varsity team for four years. Through his hard work, his dedication, his focus in the sport. He was offensive MVP as a sophomore in the TVL – Dylan Horner
· Reyn Franca Sr. Memorial Achievement Award: “Reyn Franca was an educator, teacher coach,” stated Franca’s son, Husky football Coach Reyn Franca. “This award is not necessarily for the individual with the highest GPA or is an upper-level athlete. The recipient may have struggled coming in and then turned it around. This year’s Reyn Franca Sr. Memorial Achievement Award goes to Jose Sandoval”
· “We lost RJ Barney in October 2011 during his senior year,” Ellington stated. “He loved welding. He loved working in the shop. In the summer prior to his senior year he worked for a roofing company out in Waterford. He loved it. When he would make a good weld, he would say ‘That weld’s golden. And the favorite word of his was ‘golden.’ The $500 goes to Juan Tachiquin”
· Wayne Azevedo Memorial Scholarship, Ellington: “Wayne was a 1994 graduate and school didn’t come easy for him, but Wayne Flourished in agriculture and for many years after graduation I would hear him calling my name in the dairy barn and he would help all day in the dairy replacement shop. He would just come to the fair and volunteer and help all day. In January 2010 he passed away. The $500 goes to Anthony Jauregui”
· Brooklyn Boice was selected Hughson High School Class of 2015 Salutatorian and Nathan Aguilar and Caitlin Putnam are co-valedictorians.
Monkey Knife Fight’s “Jimbo” plays a Warr Guitar at the June 21, 2014 Hughson Concert in the Park. This year’s concert series will take place in downtown Hughson and will focus on an appreciation for arts and music.
Hughson summer concert series gets a new name and a new venue
By Frank George
On June 6, 13, and 20 City of Hughson is hosting Hughson’s Concerts Series – Downtown. Performing on the 6th will be Patty Castillo Davis and A La Lune. The June 13 show highlights Raylene Kemp and House of Orange while Litsnow, Shu Lace, Shaylene Nicole and Soapbox are performing on the 20th.
“We think it will be a really family friendly environment to be downtown appreciating local musicians, artists and the downtown atmosphere,” noted Cindy Morphy of Citizens for a Healthy Community. “We are going to have decorated tables and chairs on a first come, first serve basis and we invite people to bring their own lawn chairs.”
Morphy noted that Hughson Youth Baseball has a lot more players this year and hence a lot more games. The games take place at Lebright Fields, the site of last years’ Hughson Concerts in the Park, and HYB has priority over community events.
“Every other park in Hughson has small, underdeveloped trees and would be just terrible for sun and heat,” she continued. “We are hoping that downtown will work out. We'll see.”
The 6 to 9 p.m. shows are designed to strengthen community spirit, boost community interaction and amplify overall city recognition, according to a May 11 Hughson City Council report. The council subsequently waved all fees for artists, musicians and vendors appearing at the new Hughson and Charles streets location.
“After much excitement from last year’s Concerts in the Park, the Hughson’s Concerts Series Committee assembled earlier this year to expand the effort for the upcoming season,” the report reads.
The committee consists of the City of Hughson, Hughson Chamber of Commerce, Citizens for a Healthy Community and residents Josh Dickinson, Anthony Edwards, and Raylene Kemp. With nearly 200 attending last summer’s shows, a great deal of information was gathered through experience and feedback. While reaction was overwhelmingly positive, the addition of vendors was the item most requested for future events, the staff report states.
“Recognizing the potential for such an event to connect a variety of community interests (local business, residents, artists, musicians, etc.), and maintaining the artistic theme of the event, the addition of art vendors would greatly enhance the overall quality of the concerts series,” the report adds, “And will establish a meaningful precedence for the success of future events.”
Furthermore, the concert committee believes the move will aid all involved in additional ways. These include downtown recognition, easy access and enhanced cooperation between downtown businesses and restaurants. Collaboration with Hughson Fire District’s June 20 Centennial Celebration could also be beneficial, the report resumes. Both are promoting the same date and both will be located on Charles Street.
"With a blend of the city and its local surroundings, musical talent and the overall spirit of the Hughson community, the city hopes to recreate the highly appreciated atmosphere of last year’s events;” it states, “making Hughson’s Concerts Series a place where friends and families can unite and celebrate their local neighborhood.”
The concert committee wants to slowly expand into other genres and offer new elements in the future in an effort to gratify every resident and visitor. And based on the experience and reception of this year’s concert series, city staff and partners will reevaluate the events and develop a plan for 2016.
Courtney Thornhill pitches against Linden in playoff action May 13 as first baseman Brittany Vankonynenberg readies for a ball batted into play. The Huskies disposed of Linden and Marysville on their way to what they hope will become a fifth section championship. (Photo by Ashley Fisher)
Hughson girls win their way to Section semi-finals
By Dick Griffin
Those Hughson fans who took the 50 mile drive north to Arnaiz Field north of Stockton were treated to the continuation of an undefeated this season. Even though they struggled to win both games on this cold May 13 evening, the Huskies won nonetheless.
The saving grace for Hughson was the offense, which has been a battering ram throughout the season. Round up the usual suspects; Mackenzie Babbitt, Jessica Garcia, Savannah Ahumada, Courtney Thornhill (who doubles as the pitcher when she's not manhandling the opposing pitcher at a .571 clip), Hannah Alcorn, Brittany Vankonynenberg, et al and you have a team that is batting a gaudy .450, but at the Section level it's the pitching that usually takes over. As for Marysville and Linden, they didn't have the pitching, the decent defense or the consistent hitting, yet they still hung around.
There was a lack of focus and drive in the opening 5 p.m. game with the Indians, and a potential blowout ended up a 7-2 win with Marysville threatening in the final two innings. Thornhill was in complete control striking out 13, walking five, and allowing but three hits. The Huskies opened in typical fashion with three runs in the bottom of the first.
Babbitt's double down the right field line, Ahumada's double to right center, and Thornhill's well placed soft single did the damage.
While Thornhill was mowing down the Indians, the Huskies added another run in the third on Garcia's double on a Texas leaguer into short left field. Thornhill drove in the run with a base hit. Two more dramatic runs scored in the fifth when Garcia walked and then trotted home on Ahumada's booming home run far over the center field fence. Even though the lead was only 6-0, all did not seemed well.
The Indians scored two runs in the top of the sixth with two soft hits to left and a costly error in left field by Alcorn that brought in the runs. Hughson got one run back in their half of the inning on Babbitt's beautiful two out bunt single and a blast to right center to plate the run by Megan Lutz. Thornhill struck out two in the seventh, but it took a brilliant stop at third base by Ahumada to end the game.
The loss eliminated Marysville and forced a 7 p.m. game with long time rival Linden. The Lions are a far weaker team than they've been the past two years, and the Huskies had little trouble scoring 11 runs, but Linden put up five runs and threaten to score more. It was apparent that Thornhill was tiring as she allowed an unusual eight base hits, five in the last couple of innings.
The Huskies were up to their old offensive tricks pecking away to build a five run lead by the fourth inning. The hospitable Lions made seven errors, and that was the difference in the game. Four errors in the bottom of the first scored Babbitt and Garcia and threatened to add more. Another run came in the third on Garcia's infield hit, a stolen base and wild pitch placed her on third, and Ahumada's hit scored the run.
Two more runs in the fourth made it 5-0, but the game seemed far from secure. A walk to Vankonynenberg, another Linden error, and Lauryn Avila's line drive up the middle scored the runs.
Linden got one run in the fifth with a double to left and a double to deep center field to score the run. Hughson seemed to put the game on ice in their half of the fifth, as they batted around the order scoring six runs on seven hits, and two helpful Linden errors. Hits by Lutz, Thornhill, Alcorn, Vankonynenberg, Taylor Lutz, and a triple by the hustling Babbitt did most of the damage. Babbitt was the first to admit that the Huskies should be playing better, saying, "Don't worry, we'll do better," and they'll have to if they want to beat Ripon and Bear River to win their fifth consecutive Division V Section Championship.
The Lions scored three in the top of the seventh before Ahumada and Garcia made two outstanding defensive plays to wrap up the win. The victory improved Hughson's record to 22-0 and set the stage for an important semi-final game against Ripon May 15 with the finals are on the 16th. Results from those contests were not available at Chronicle an Dispatch press time.
Hughson needs to come up with $8.3 million to replace Well #7 at Seventh and Fox, which was lost to nitrate contamination in 2011. The city council will soon be voting on water bill increases to pay off a low‐interest State Revolving Fund loan to pay for the replacement. (Photo by Frank George)
Hughson council makes tough decision
Proposed water bill increase would address state required system improvements
By Frank George
If you think Hughson water bills are high now, wait ‘til about 2020. That’s when they could eclipse at about $70 monthly per household, based on a vote at an upcoming city council.
The hikes would amount to about $5 per year over the next five years. All this is due to more stringent arsenic restrictions passed by the state several years ago. The decision lowered the maximum contaminant level – the maximum concentration of a chemical allowed in public drinking water. The city received a compliance order in 2009, which was amended in 2012. The order requires an arsenic compliant water system by July 2015. The city has since been working with the state water control board on necessary improvements and how to finance them.
At the May 11 council meeting, Mayor Matt Beekman addressed Bartle Wells Associates, the city’s water rate financial advisor. Beekman asked them to look into possible discounts for senior citizens and others who would be hit hardest by the recommended rate increases. But the council admitted that might be tough under Proposition 218 guidelines. Proposition 218 requires local government to have a vote of the affected property owners for any proposed new or increased assessment before it can be levied. It also states taxpayers won’t pay for utility bill discounts for people on a fixed income for example, according to City Attorney Dan Schroeder.
In background, Hughson has three drinking water wells (#3, #4, and #8) and a fourth (#5) on standby for emergencies. California Health and Safety Code Section states municipalities can be fined up to $25,000 per day for not adhering to the stringent new requirements. Thus the city needs to come up with $8.3 million to replace Well #7, which was lost to nitrate contamination in 2011. The city plans to re‐drill Well #5 and pump water to Well #9 to be treated for arsenic. Well #9 would have an arsenic treatment facility and a million gallon storage tank. Hughson applied to the State Water Resources Control Board for a low‐interest State Revolving Fund loan. The city also initiated a low income survey to determine grant eligibility. While it did qualify as a disadvantaged community with a median household income of $48,000, current water rates were not high enough to qualify for grant funding from the water resources board. The current average bill is $45.45.
But the city did get a longer loan repayment schedule (30 years rather than 20 years), which lowered projected annual loan payments and a very low interest rate (1.663 percent). The proposed rate increase will allow Hughson to access the revolving loan funding and repay the debt service over time. The city is also exploring a consolidation incentive program through the state water board that may provide grant funding to reduce the amount of debt service and other grant funding to minimize the impact on ratepayers.
Meanwhile, Hughson’s residential water bills have already risen from $40.37 to $45.45 on average per month since 2010 (based on 14,200 gallons per month). So city staff will work with Bartle Wells to host information workshops on the proposed increase over the upcoming months to share the proposal and answer questions from residents. These could coincide with the following schedule:
· May 11: staff plans on getting approval to mail out Proposition 218 notices with the proposed water rates.
· May 25: The city mails Proposition 218 notices to each customer (potentially along with the monthly bills) and begins the required 45 day noticing period for a property related fee increase.
· July 13: The city holds a public hearing to approve the Proposition 218 notice. Should staff receive written protests from more than 50 percent of the affected rate payers, the rate increase may not be implemented. If city hall gets protests from zero or less than 50 percent, the proposed rate schedule could be approved by the city council.
· August 1: The first rate increase is implemented and applied to customer bills.
Bartle Wells did offer other options to the council that included lower rate increases but didn’t fully fund the capital improvement depreciation to the system. But City Manager Raul Mendez noted the friendlier increases may make Hughson ineligible for grant funding for future improvements needed based on the disadvantaged community designation.
“All your saying is at some point in the future you may get funding for some project,” Mayor Matt Beekman said.
“I wouldn’t put my money on it,” Councilwoman Jill Silva opined.
The council referred to water bills from nearby communities. Delhi citizens pay $20 a month, Ceres residents pay $38.62, Modesto $41.61 and Keyes $59.54.
"But I think a lot of agencies are going to face some issues,” Bartle Wells’ Doug Dove offered. “They’re going to have to fund some improvement facilities as well.”
The council wanted to know how the new water bills would stack up against water restrictions recently imposed by the state. Bartle Wells’ Doug Dove said the projections are based on “some growth in town” but they did note some reduction in consumption of late.
"It’s unknown right now whether the drought will worsen or improve,” Dove added. “But we think we’ve been very conservative in our projections.”
